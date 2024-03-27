‘Love Is Blind’ Is Headed to Mexico

Netflix’s Love Is Blind collection is about to gain another entry. After plenty of newly engaged couples have “honeymooned” at a Mexican resort, Netflix’s reality dating show is now headed there in earnest to help some hopeful (and some potentially devious) singles find the loves of their lives.

Love is Blind has spawned various international spinoffs, including Love is Blind Japan, Love is Blind Sweden, and Love is Blind Brazil. Additionally, Love is Blind U.K., which is coming to the streamer this summer in August, will be hosted by married couple Emma and Matt Willis, who are following in the footsteps of Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

When Love is Blind México will release is currently unknown. However, when Netflix officially announced the move to México on X, the streamer did say it would be arriving “very soon.” Though, to be frank, for Netflix, very soon could very well mean a year from now. You can now add a reminder on your Netflix profile so that you’ll be notified as soon as the show is released.

Dos personas, dos corazones, una conexión. Parejas que decidirán casarse ? ¡sin haberse visto nunca! ‘Love is Blind’ el experimento de Netflix que ha dado la vuelta al mundo, llega a México muy pronto. pic.twitter.com/AijvtTbv3q — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) February 14, 2024

Casting news has yet to be revealed as well. But, if you’re anxiously awaiting more literal blind dating shenanigans after the bonkers Love is Blind season 6 reunion, rest assured there is plenty more to come. Netflix has also previously announced Love is Blind, Habibi, which will follow young singles living in the United Arab Emirates as they embark on a quest to find love, not meeting each other face-to-face until their relationship is genuine. Sound familiar?

So, in the words of Vanessa Lachey, “is love truly blind?” We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

