Skip to main content

Kagurabachi Has an Anime?!

By Feb 1st, 2024, 2:33 pm
Chihiro Rokuhiro threatening to cut sorcerers down in Kagurabachi.

The Kagurabachi anime is the anime fan’s version of the hit mafia movie Goncharov. It’s so “real” that there is an “official” trailer out there and fans who claim to have been waiting for ten years just to see their favorite manga become animated.

Recommended Videos

It’s over for Demon Slayer and the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen, because everybody will be amazed by the superior anime of Kagurabachi. Compared to the other two anime series, Kagurabachi is often described by fans and the anime community as “peak fiction.”

The main character of the manga, Rokuhira Chihiro, is edgier than his sword and every other main character in shonen manga, with a tragic backstory. Chihiro vowed to get revenge on the sorcerer gang that assassinated his father, who was a legendary swordsmith. Even after “ten years,” the manga is still ongoing at Shonen Jump, and the story is far from over. The plot is compelling, and the main character’s life is so tragic that all the suffering Guts had to go through from Berserk feels a little too trivial in comparison.

Before you attack and doxx me for saying that about Guts, please know that the Kagurabachi anime is just another running joke in the anime community. The actual, real Kagurabachi still only exists in manga form and came out in September 19, 2023, so it’s also not “ten years old.”

Until an anime studio picks it up for a legitimate adaptation, talk of a Kagurabachi anime that fans have been waiting for endlessly is just for giggles in the anime space in the same way Goncharov was for the Tumblr community. The anime community made several fake trailers and a bunch of posters to meme about this manga, in the same way Tumblr dwellers made up a fake movie directed by Martin Scorsese.

Except this time, Kagurabachi has an actual manga, which many readers also meme on for being hilariously edgy. If you want to read it out of curiosity sake (and for the memes), Kagurabachi is available on Viz Media and MangaPLUS by Shueisha.

(featured image: Takeru Hokazono)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.