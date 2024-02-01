The Kagurabachi anime is the anime fan’s version of the hit mafia movie Goncharov. It’s so “real” that there is an “official” trailer out there and fans who claim to have been waiting for ten years just to see their favorite manga become animated.

It’s over for Demon Slayer and the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen, because everybody will be amazed by the superior anime of Kagurabachi. Compared to the other two anime series, Kagurabachi is often described by fans and the anime community as “peak fiction.”

The main character of the manga, Rokuhira Chihiro, is edgier than his sword and every other main character in shonen manga, with a tragic backstory. Chihiro vowed to get revenge on the sorcerer gang that assassinated his father, who was a legendary swordsmith. Even after “ten years,” the manga is still ongoing at Shonen Jump, and the story is far from over. The plot is compelling, and the main character’s life is so tragic that all the suffering Guts had to go through from Berserk feels a little too trivial in comparison.

Before you attack and doxx me for saying that about Guts, please know that the Kagurabachi anime is just another running joke in the anime community. The actual, real Kagurabachi still only exists in manga form and came out in September 19, 2023, so it’s also not “ten years old.”

Until an anime studio picks it up for a legitimate adaptation, talk of a Kagurabachi anime that fans have been waiting for endlessly is just for giggles in the anime space in the same way Goncharov was for the Tumblr community. The anime community made several fake trailers and a bunch of posters to meme about this manga, in the same way Tumblr dwellers made up a fake movie directed by Martin Scorsese.

Except this time, Kagurabachi has an actual manga, which many readers also meme on for being hilariously edgy. If you want to read it out of curiosity sake (and for the memes), Kagurabachi is available on Viz Media and MangaPLUS by Shueisha.

(featured image: Takeru Hokazono)

