‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait

News of Ghost of Tsushima getting a film adaptation has stirred the game’s fans awake. Even more exciting, Hiroyuki Sanada, who starred in Shogun, is reported to be in talks with Sony about being part of the new movie.

It was announced back in 2021 that director Chad Stahleski (John Wick) intends to adapt the movie in the Japanese language with a full Japanese cast. Even though there’s no trailer available yet, the director’s vision for the movie seems extremely promising. According to Stahleski, the movie production team is working closely with the game developers.

We’re all excited to see the movie, but it’s just in the works for now. There’s no final cast for the movie, nor is there a release date in sight.

Expect John Wick levels of brutality

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) is in talks for a role in the Ghost of Tsushima movie, according to @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/IFUly532ZV — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) June 2, 2024

Don’t expect Jin Sakai to be stabbing people with pencils at bar fights. We’re moving on from makeshift assassin weapons to actual swords and arrows. Ghost of Tsushima is set during the 1274 AD Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in Japan. Jin is the last samurai standing after the slaughter of the Mongols, and he’s back for vengeance as “The Ghost.”

Some say he’s the storm made into flesh. He would come where the wind goes and take down the Mongol camps on his own. That sounds exactly like Jin when you’ve successfully leveled him up and mastered stealth, killing everyone in your way.

