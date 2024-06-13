The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
(Sony)
Category:
Movies

‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 05:26 pm

News of Ghost of Tsushima getting a film adaptation has stirred the game’s fans awake. Even more exciting, Hiroyuki Sanada, who starred in Shogun, is reported to be in talks with Sony about being part of the new movie.

Recommended Videos

It was announced back in 2021 that director Chad Stahleski (John Wick) intends to adapt the movie in the Japanese language with a full Japanese cast. Even though there’s no trailer available yet, the director’s vision for the movie seems extremely promising. According to Stahleski, the movie production team is working closely with the game developers.

We’re all excited to see the movie, but it’s just in the works for now. There’s no final cast for the movie, nor is there a release date in sight.

Expect John Wick levels of brutality

Don’t expect Jin Sakai to be stabbing people with pencils at bar fights. We’re moving on from makeshift assassin weapons to actual swords and arrows. Ghost of Tsushima is set during the 1274 AD Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in Japan. Jin is the last samurai standing after the slaughter of the Mongols, and he’s back for vengeance as “The Ghost.”

Some say he’s the storm made into flesh. He would come where the wind goes and take down the Mongol camps on his own. That sounds exactly like Jin when you’ve successfully leveled him up and mastered stealth, killing everyone in your way. 

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Jun 13, 2024
Read Article We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 13, 2024
Read Article It’s True: You Can Stream the ‘Saw’ Movies on Disney+
Billy, the sinister puppet from 'Saw,' with Minnie Mouse ears edited onto his head
Billy, the sinister puppet from 'Saw,' with Minnie Mouse ears edited onto his head
Billy, the sinister puppet from 'Saw,' with Minnie Mouse ears edited onto his head
Category: Movies
Movies
It’s True: You Can Stream the ‘Saw’ Movies on Disney+
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Jun 13, 2024
Read Article We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 13, 2024
Read Article It’s True: You Can Stream the ‘Saw’ Movies on Disney+
Billy, the sinister puppet from 'Saw,' with Minnie Mouse ears edited onto his head
Category: Movies
Movies
It’s True: You Can Stream the ‘Saw’ Movies on Disney+
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 13, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.