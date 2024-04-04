Will There Be a ‘Ghost of Tsushima 2’? Fans May Have Figured It Out

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the standout games of the year it came out, surpassing all expectations in terms of both graphics and gameplay. The makers were heavily inspired by the work of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and ended up borrowing more than a few elements from his movies.

The game was released in 2020, and the fans are now desperate to get their hands on the second edition. (To be fair, it’s impossible to get bored of that game.) Their wish could be granted soon if X user “Silknigth” is to be believed, as the anonymous leaker has gained a reputation for his video-game industry-related scoops. However, it’s best to take these rumors with a pinch of salt, as the genuineness of the information provided by him has been called out sometimes.

Fans became a little more sure when they found a job ad from the studio behind the game, Sucker Punch Productions. The job description included details like applying candidates being familiar with combat mechanics and required interested applicants to have played the game. There has been no official confirmation from the studio yet, but that could change with an announcement at the rumored Playstation event in May.

Another X user named “Pyo” also hinted towards the same, including a list of impressive game titles that might be revealed at the event. The list included the likes of Silent Hill 2 remake, Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Spiderman 2 DLC/expansion, and of course, Ghost of Tsushima 2.

Sony’s PlayStation already has a chokehold on the gaming market, and if these rumors are to be believed, it will completely overshadow Microsoft’s plans for this year. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most celebrated PS5 titles, and it won’t be surprising if the sequel breaks the internet following an official announcement.

(featured image: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

