‘Shōgun’ Actor Rumored To Be a Part of ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Film Adaptation

It wouldn’t be an overreaction to call Ghost of Tsushima one of the best games to have come out in the 21st century, with its status as one of Sony’s fastest-selling original titles affirming that.

The game has borrowed heavily from the cinematic elements of Samurai films, especially those by iconic Japanese auteur Akira Kurosawa. There was constant clamor from the fans for a movie based on the game, and the call was answered in early 2021 when it was announced that a film adaptation would be overseen by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Back in October 2023, Stahelski offered an update on the project:

We have a script, we’re very close to getting our s–t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it’s studios, it’s strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. Grant Hermanns/Screen Rant

While the release window for the film remains a mystery, recent developments do point towards a potential cast list shaping up. Popular movie tipster DanielRPK hinted at legendary Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada being considered for a role in the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation. However, there is no official confirmation from PlayStation Studios yet, and it’s not clear which role Sanada will play if he’s brought on board.

Earlier, Daisuke Tsuji, the actor who voiced and provided his likeness for motion capture for the protagonist of the game, Jin, expressed his desire to reprise the role in the live-action film. While Tsuji lent his voice for the English version of the game, he could also very well fit into Stahelski’s plans of having an all-Japanese-speaking cast.

The script of the film will be penned by Takeshi Doscher and is expected to follow the story of the game to a T. In the game, Jin must defy all the odds as he looks to exact revenge on Mongol invaders for murdering his clan and leaving them without honor. Stealth and Jin’s ability to strike up allyship across Japan help him eventually realize his goal, but he ends up earning the wrath of the Shōgun.

While the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation looks in safe hands with Stahelski steering the ship, the fans will surely hope the film doesn’t disappoint like many other video game adaptations have.

