Five Nights at Freddy’s is sure to be the biggest hit of the Halloween season. As for promo opportunities? Oh yeah. Promos are sure to come in spades with FNAF, and one thing we’re always on the lookout for is a unique popcorn bucket.

Nearly a decade after Scott Cawthon’s horror game took the internet by storm, FNAF has spawned a feature film that plans to do justice to the original game’s jump scares, murderous animatronics, and supernaturally tinged lore. So, can you and your friends expect to grab a FNAF popcorn bucket of your own when the film launches? Here’s what we know so far.

So, is there a FNAF popcorn bucket?

Unfortunately, no. Despite the fact that Barbie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and even Saw X received their own promo deal, we haven’t seen an official FNAF popcorn bucket revealed yet. Not in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland, anyway.

On AMC’s website, the theater chain teases that you can get a limited edition “AMC Thrills & Chills Halloween Popcorn Bucket” at certain theaters. It’s a nice touch if you’re a Halloween fan. But in terms of a dedicated FNAF popcorn bucket promo? Sorry, there’s no Freddy Fazbear-shaped cup to go with your extra buttery movie theater popcorn.

What about those FNAF pizza boxes?

There may not be a popcorn bucket, but Regal is doing its own take on the trend with special promotional pizza boxes. Inspired by the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place from the film and game series, these limited edition cardboard boxes are a cute send-off to fans that want to immerse themselves in the idea of actually eating at Freddy’s.

Granted, movie theater pizza just can’t compare to good ol’ fashioned popcorn. So we feel your pain if you’d prefer to pass on this deal.

Insomnia Cookies also has a promotional offer of its own going on right now. Check out the rather enormous “Freddy Fazbear’s Cookie Pizza Combo Deal,” available now. As you guessed it, this gives you an entire cookie pizza, two beverages, and a “limited-edition Five Nights at Freddy’s box sleeve,” similar to Regal’s pizza box promo.

Again, it’s a nice touch—even if you’d prefer not to keep the cardboard box after eating your cookie pizza.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

