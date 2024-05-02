Josh Brolin Has Little Comfort for Fans Waiting for ‘Sicario 3’

Regarded as one of the best action-thriller movies of the 21st century, French-Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 flick Sicario has aged like fine wine since its release.

Following the first film’s success, Columbia Pictures greenlit Sicario: The Day of the Soldado, which released in 2018. While the movie wasn’t as well received as the first one, it still did a fine job at the box office and set up a third part nicely. Fans of the franchise have been clamoring for a release date for Sicario 3, which has been confirmed by Trent Luckinbill. However, as things stand, there is no concrete release date for Sicario: Capos, as it looks like it is stuck in development hell.

In an interview with The Playlist, Josh Brolin gave an update on the prospective movie recently:

“We are—we’re closer. Yes. Molly Smith, who is a really good friend, who is one of the producers of that on Black Label—I said something. I said, ‘It’s never gonna happen!’ and it kind of went everywhere. And she was very reactive, which I appreciated. I appreciate reaction. They’re very much focused on wanting it to happen, but we won’t let it happen until there’s a story interesting enough to want to spend that kind of money on it.” The Playlist

The Hollywood A-lister also confirmed that Christopher McQuarrie is not attached as director anymore, and he is unsure if Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1923) will return to contribute to the screenplay. Sheridan had worked on the screenplay for the first two Sicario films. Brolin had earlier confirmed in a 2022 interview that Sheridan had completed the script, while Luckinbill had even suggested that Villeneuve could return to direct. Looking at the current picture, it’s clear that until the producers are confident about the script and potential profits, the film won’t move forward, and they are content with waiting it out.

Sicario: Capos is likely to feature Brolin and Benicio Del Toro, along with a potential return for Emily Blunt, who played a pivotal role of Kate Mercer in the first part but was absent from Sicario: The Day of the Soldado. Del Toro’s appearance in the film is all but confirmed because the series is based around his character Alejandro, but Blunt hasn’t given a confirmation yet whether she will be a part of the third part of the franchise.

Sicario is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, while Sicario: Day of the Soldado is streaming on Hulu.

