r2-d2 standing (rolling?) in front of some trees
Category:
Movies

Don’t Worry, There Is a Popcorn Bucket for the ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ Re-Release!

The buckets are available at AMC theaters and will be available as long as supplies last.
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 2, 2024 04:56 pm

Every movie seemingly gets its own popcorn bucket anymore, and why shouldn’t Star Wars: The Phantom Menace? As part of the re-release celebration for the 25th anniversary, fans can buy their very own popcorn bucket of none other than R2-D2! The best droid in the galaxy! 

Recommended Videos

Remember when C-3PO and R2-D2 showed up on the prequels and were the two characters (along with Yoda and a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor) who carried us between the two parts of the franchise?. It was wonderful to also have them in all three of the main trilogies for Star Wars (even if I don’t like C-3PO), and now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, you can do so while eating popcorn out of R2-D2’s body!

The Phantom Menace is getting ready to be released in theaters again, and fans can relive the magic of moments like “Duel of the Fates” on the big screen with all their friends! Or maybe this is your first time seeing it on the big screen and you want a popcorn bucket to remember it by. And this one is special!

The limited edition popcorn bucket will hit theaters on May 3 as part of the May the 4th Be With You celebrations. Retailing for $49.99, you can purchase the bucket as a combo with a large drink and popcorn. The buckets are available at AMC theaters and will be available as long as supplies last.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Josh Brolin Has Little Comfort for Fans Waiting for ‘Sicario 3’
Josh Brolin in a still from Sicario
Category: Movies
Movies
Josh Brolin Has Little Comfort for Fans Waiting for ‘Sicario 3’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 2, 2024
Read Article The One Character You Won’t See in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
Noa in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Category: Movies
Movies
The One Character You Won’t See in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
The Mary Sue Staff The Mary Sue Staff May 2, 2024
Read Article Please Let the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Movie Rumors Be True
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Key Art
Category: Movies
Movies
Please Let the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Movie Rumors Be True
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Read Article A Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Steamiest Book is Coming, But When?
Verity by Colleen Hoover
Category: Movies
Movies
A Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Steamiest Book is Coming, But When?
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article Kristen Stewart’s Next Movie Is a Sexy Vampire Thriller With Oscar Isaac
Kristen Stewart opposite Oscar Isaac
Category: Movies
Movies
Kristen Stewart’s Next Movie Is a Sexy Vampire Thriller With Oscar Isaac
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Josh Brolin Has Little Comfort for Fans Waiting for ‘Sicario 3’
Josh Brolin in a still from Sicario
Category: Movies
Movies
Josh Brolin Has Little Comfort for Fans Waiting for ‘Sicario 3’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 2, 2024
Read Article The One Character You Won’t See in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
Noa in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Category: Movies
Movies
The One Character You Won’t See in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
The Mary Sue Staff The Mary Sue Staff May 2, 2024
Read Article Please Let the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Movie Rumors Be True
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Key Art
Category: Movies
Movies
Please Let the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Movie Rumors Be True
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Read Article A Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Steamiest Book is Coming, But When?
Verity by Colleen Hoover
Category: Movies
Movies
A Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Steamiest Book is Coming, But When?
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article Kristen Stewart’s Next Movie Is a Sexy Vampire Thriller With Oscar Isaac
Kristen Stewart opposite Oscar Isaac
Category: Movies
Movies
Kristen Stewart’s Next Movie Is a Sexy Vampire Thriller With Oscar Isaac
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 2, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.