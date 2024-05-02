Don’t Worry, There Is a Popcorn Bucket for the ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ Re-Release!

Every movie seemingly gets its own popcorn bucket anymore, and why shouldn’t Star Wars: The Phantom Menace? As part of the re-release celebration for the 25th anniversary, fans can buy their very own popcorn bucket of none other than R2-D2! The best droid in the galaxy!

Recommended Videos

Remember when C-3PO and R2-D2 showed up on the prequels and were the two characters (along with Yoda and a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor) who carried us between the two parts of the franchise?. It was wonderful to also have them in all three of the main trilogies for Star Wars (even if I don’t like C-3PO), and now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, you can do so while eating popcorn out of R2-D2’s body!

The Phantom Menace is getting ready to be released in theaters again, and fans can relive the magic of moments like “Duel of the Fates” on the big screen with all their friends! Or maybe this is your first time seeing it on the big screen and you want a popcorn bucket to remember it by. And this one is special!

The limited edition popcorn bucket will hit theaters on May 3 as part of the May the 4th Be With You celebrations. Retailing for $49.99, you can purchase the bucket as a combo with a large drink and popcorn. The buckets are available at AMC theaters and will be available as long as supplies last.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more