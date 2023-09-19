Even ‘Saw’ Is Getting in on the Popcorn Bucket Game

Would you like to play a game? It’s called Capitalism. No one wins, everyone loses, and as a souvenir, you get a popcorn bucket in the shape of a murderous puppet. Actually, that popcorn bucket is already sold out. That’s capitalism, baby. The latest movie to hop on the themed popcorn bucket train is Saw X, which is making a full meal out of its marketing: In addition to a pair of bespoke Billy the Puppet popcorn buckets (a real poem of a phrase), there’s a special drink cup, a Billy doll, and Lionsgate released a cute satire of the Nicole Kidman AMC ad. We’ll get to the ad in a minute, but first, as promised, we must address the popcorn bucket situation.

Following in the footsteps of Barbie, Blue Beetle, and almost every other blockbuster released this summer (except for Oppenheimer, which is really too bad), Lionsgate has teamed up with Cinemark to offer not one, but two special limited edition popcorn buckets. Behold, the Billy the Puppet popcorn bucket—proof that there is no limit to what the twisted minds behind the Saw franchise are capable of:

(Cinemark / Screenshot)

As noted, this ludicrously capacious popcorn bucket is unfortunately already sold out—a tragedy that also befell the Scream VI popcorn bucket. But Cinemark wound up manufacturing more of those, so if there’s enough demand from Saw fans who want to eat buttery popped corn out of a puppet’s head, maybe we’ll get lucky. In the meantime, Cinemark’s other popcorn tin is still available to purchase for $19.99:

(Cinemark / Screenshot)

Both buckets have light-up features and can hold up to 130 ounces of popcorn. I’m more interested in the snack conversion rate—what does that come out to in ounces of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? What about bags of peanut butter M&Ms? How many batteries, pens, and random odds and ends will this hold on the bottom shelf of the desk in my room for the next year?

It’s worth noting that if you buy the popcorn bucket(s) online, you won’t get them until mid-October. Saw X hits theaters on September 29. Isn’t the point to have the bucket in hand when you watch the movie? In any case, you can also buy a Billy the Puppet 24 oz. drink cup for $19.99 and a Billy the Puppet plush for $14.99. Cinemark has these erroneously labeled as “Jigsaw” and not Billy the Puppet, which is kind of hilarious—do they think that a puppet is the mastermind behind a series of increasingly convoluted and elaborate murders? I WISH.

Now, as a little treat for making it this far, please enjoy an adorable satire of the Nicole Kidman AMC ad, featuring our pal, Billy:

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

