Live Your ‘Wildest Dreams’ With the Taylor Swift Popcorn Bucket

2023 is definitely the year of the Swiftie. After her record-breaking Eras Tour sold out shows across the country, Swift is bringing her massively successful concert to the big screen. In partnership with AMC Theaters, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theaters on October 13. The filmed concert has already made more than $65 million dollars in presales alone and is poised to break $100 million at the box office. Swift announced the film on her social media, writing “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon!”

Swift, who self-funded the concert film, tried to make a deal with Hollywood studios for distribution. But after a series of lowball offers, Swift cut out the middle man and went straight to the theaters, partnering with AMC in a revolutionary new deal that will make both parties more money. Now that’s what I call karma.

Okay, but what about that popcorn bucket?

No major film release would be complete without a collectible popcorn bucket and soda cup, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is no exception. AMC Theaters are selling the matching popcorn bucket ($14.99) and drink cup ($11.99), which you can buy in-person at your local AMC starting October 13, while supplies last. Cinemark theaters are also selling their version of the bucket ($13) and drink cup ($10). But if you’re looking to spend less, you can pick up the combo at your local Regal Cinemas for a Taylor-friendly price of $19.89. That’s a $7.09 savings! The only downside is you’ll have to sit through the widely panned Regal Cinemas theater promo.

Folks have dialed in the subtle differences between the popcorn buckets/cups, and where you can find each one, on TikTok:

(featured image: AMC)

