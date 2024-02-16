‘Fire Force’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Firefighters are usually loved by many around the world, but they’re rarely the subject of fictional works. Fire Force isn’t a slice of life about a bunch of firefighters, but it’s a story about humans that could combust. Yes, you read that right: humans in this world are prone to bursting into flames.

If that’s not a bad enough fate, those who combust are at risk of becoming monsters called “Infernals.” But after experiencing spontaneous human combustion, a rare few are able to manipulate fire. Shinra Kusakabe can control flames through his feet and decides to join Special Fire Force Company 8.

Shinra Saturday ?? pic.twitter.com/i9KtVB4L9D — Fire Force EN (@FireForceAnime) February 25, 2023

Fighting fire in this anime isn’t as simple as throwing water at Infernals, because the only way to kill them is by stabbing them straight through their chest. There are many mysteries regarding Infernals and Flames in Fire Force, and the second season ended with a strong connection to another popular anime and manga series from the author of Fire Force, Atsushi Ohkubo.

Soul Eater fans might want to watch Fire Force or read it for lore purposes. Even if the anime has been dormant since 2020, the manga has been finished since 2022, making now a good time to read everything from the first to 304th chapter.

The last episode of Fire Force season 2 left off at the Stigma Arc of the manga, Chapter 174. This is a good starting point for anime fans who’ve never had the chance to take a peek at the manga. Season 3 is likely to cover Obi’s Rescue Arc and more, which is centered around the rescue of Company 8’s Captain Akitaru Obi from the White Clad.

It’s taking a while for the next season to air, but many fans are still patiently waiting for the third season of Fire Force. It was confirmed for season 3 in 2022, but a specific release date and any cast changes have not been disclosed—though it has been rumored that the new season will air this summer, and it’s safe to assume the existing cast will return. David Production, the studio that previously handled the two seasons of the anime, is yet to make further announcements about Season 3 of Fire Force.

