‘One Piece’: All Straw Hats Ranked by Strength

The Straw Hats of One Piece need to step up their strength game. Sure, Monkey D. Luffy is easily one of the strongest people in the One Piece universe, but most of the other Straw Hats don’t even make the list.

It’s hard being a Big Three protagonist; you end up leaving all your less powerful friends in the dust. Maybe if we rank the rest of the Straw Hats by strength, they’ll take the hint.

10. Usopp

Get it together, Usopp. Listen, you’re a good sniper. Some would even say great. But shooting people with exploding pellets is only gonna get you so far in this watery world. You’ve got a 500 million berry bounty, and that’s nothing to sneeze at, but that just barely covers the cost of admission into the Halls of Power. Usopp has the power of Observational Haki on his side, which, when paired with his tricky, trap-springing mind, makes him a force not to be trifled with. But he simply can’t hold a candle to the power of the other Straw Hats—or rather, he is the candle, but the others are stars in comparison.

9. Chopper

The diminutive ship doctor Chopper is able to Hulk out when he wishes and can turn into a ‘roided up version of himself with muscles that would put ’80s Schwarzenegger to shame, but he can only hold this beefed up form for a limited amount of time before transforming into the cuddly little Pillow Pet that he is. Poor baby also only has a 1000 berry bounty. It’s a bit embarrassing. While he can’t be counted on for a knock-down, drag-out battle like the best of the Straw Hats, he can more than hold his own in a pinch. But he’s a doctor, really. He’s better at reducing harm than inflicting it.

8. Nami

Don’t get me wrong; Nami can duke it out, but that isn’t what she was hired for. Nami is primarily the Straw Hats’ navigator, there to make sure that ol’ Monkey D. isn’t traipsing off in the wrong direction towards the One Piece. Fighting isn’t part of the job description, but fight Nami must. Nami’s Clima-Tact is a powerful weather controlling staff that the navigator can use to wallop opponents with all sorts of meteorological effects … and the blunt end. This, combined with the power she has over her cloud friend Zeus, lets Nami hold her own. Nami isn’t quite as durable as the rest of the Straw Hats, though, and can’t shake off blows as well. She’s not made of rubber, unlike some people.

7. Brook

Brook is the fastest member of the Straw Hats, so fast that this skeleton Jesus can run on water. As the Straw Hats’ musician, Brook is a lover, not a fighter. He’s got a tender, artistic soul. He’s not about to sully himself by devoting his time to the brute art of combat. Despite his creative tendencies, Brook is able to thrown down when need be. While he’s no Zoro, Brook is an accomplished swordsman. He is also able to use the power of his own soul to bolster his abilities. He’s a spiritual warrior! That’s gotta count for something.

6. Franky

Now, the gun show begins. Franky the shipbuilding cyborg is the most massive of the Straw Hat crew (though Jimbie gives him a run for his money). The man is constantly upgrading his robot body in order to become more formidable in combat, and formidable he is. He can shoot lasers, dammit! Franky is able to use his brilliant mind to create destructive devices, one of the most powerful of which is Franky Shogun—a battle robot that swings a giant sword and can fire missiles from its nigh-impenetrable Wapometal frame.

5. Nico Robin

Nico Robin may not be a superpowered robot dude or a hulked out reindeer, but she can tango with the best of them. Don’t you forget, Robin was once an antagonist against the Straw Hats, giving the entire crew a run for its berries. Using the power of her Flower Flower Fruit, she is able to grow her own body parts on virtually any surface. Yeah, hands growing out of walls, floors, and even people’s clothes! She is then able to remotely control those body parts as if they were attached to her (they are, in a way), allowing her to almost instantly attack and restrain people. Imagine fighting someone who could grow ten fists out of your T-shirt and use them to beat the crap out of you. That’s Robin. Unfair.

4. Jinbie

Jinbie was once one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea—you know, the pirates who are able to stand against The Four Emperors and the might of the World Government? This Fishman is not to be trifled with. Jinbie is a master of Fishman Karate. It’s essentially super-waterbending, where a user can manipulate even the smallest droplet of water to strike with the force of a bullet. Fighting a Fishman in the water? Forget about it. Jinbie is also a master of both Observational and Armament Haki, further augmenting his combat prowess. They don’t call him the Knight of the Sea for nothing, nor do they hand out billion berry bounties to just anyone.

3. Sanji

Here they come. The Monster Trio. The heavy hitters. Sanji is one of the triumvirate of the most powerful Straw Hat pirates and has been a part of the team since the very beginning. Ol’ Black Leg has studied two things in this world: the culinary arts and ass-kicking—emphasis on kicking. Sanji may just have the strongest pair of gams in the entire One Piece universe, and his fighting style is based entirely around his feet. By using his powerful leg strikes in combination with his Armament and Observational Haki, he’s able to hang with the best of them. And when he busts out the fiery Diable Jambe? It’s over.

2. Zoro

The master of the Three Sword Style, Roranoa Zora is on his way to becoming the World’s Most Powerful Swordsman. As a result, the World Government has designated him as one of the Worst Generation, one one of the strongest living young pirates. During his battle with Kaido’s underling King the Wildfire, he was able to awaken the power of Conqueror’s Haki—a one-in-a-million ability. At this point of the series, his swordfighting abilities may be second only to Dracule Mihawk, one of the strongest characters in the entire world.

1. Monkey D. Luffy

Surprise, surprise. The reincarnation of Joy Boy and the protagonist of One Piece Monkey D. Luffy is the most powerful member of the Straw Hats. Luffy consistently faces off against the toughest of opponents while his remaining crew mates battle the second-string villains. He’s defeated some of the world’s nastiest, including Crocodile, Doflamingo, and Charlotte Katakuri. In his battle against the World’s Strongest Beast Kaido, he was able to awaken Gear 5, becoming the full manifestation of the One Piece Jesus, Joy Boy, and an incarnation of the Sun God. With those kind of credentials, Luffy has earned his title as Captain of the Straw Hats

