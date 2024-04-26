These Are the Voice Actors Behind the English Dub of ‘Delicious in Dungeon’

Things about to get Meshi in this dungeon. Seriously Mesh-ed up. I’ll be such a mesh that I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to read the subtitles for Dungeon Meshi fast enough. Thankfully the English Dub cast is here to save the day.

Recommended Videos

What is Dungeon Meshi about?

Dungeon Meshi—also known as Delicious in Dungeon—is about a high fantasy world where dungeon exploration makes said world spin ’round. Guilds from far and wide send their best adventurers into the depths of dungeons in search of the mythical Golden Kingdom, a fabulous treasure. One particular group of adventurers runs afoul of a dragon in a dungeon, leading it to consume their spellcaster Falin.

After Falin teleports them away at the last moment, the group attempts to fight their way back to the dragon to save their friend before she is digested. In the meantime, they digest a few monsters themselves in order to keep their spirits up and their bellies full.

The English cast list is below!

Touden Party:

Laios Touden English Voice Actor: Damien Haas (Marin Miller and Erica Mendez for young Laios)

Marcille Donato English Voice Actor: Emily Rudd

Chilchuck Tims English Voice Actor: Casey Mongillo

Senshi English Voice Actor: SungWon Cho

Falin Touden English Voice Actor: Lisa Reimold

Namari English Voice Actor: Marin Miller

Shuro / Toshiro Nakamoto English Voice Actor: Mick Lauer

Izutsumi English Voice Actor: Marin Miller



Kabru’s Party:

Kabru English Voice Actor: Cedric Williams

Rinsha English Voice Actor: Jenny Yokobori

Mickbell English Voice Actor: Lisa Reimold

Kuro English Voice Actor: Keith Silverstein

Holm English Voice Actor: Marin Miller

Daya English Voice Actor: Rebeka Thomas



Others:

Sissel English Voice Actor: Rebeka Thomas



Where have I heard these voices before?

You might have heard Damien Haas on episodes of Smosh, from the internet days of yore. He has also appeared in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and My Happy Marriage. As for SungWon Cho, you’ve probably heard his melodious voice in the plethora of anime parody videos he’s made online as ProZD. He also appears in Borderlands 3! Emily Rudd appeared in the Fear Street trilogy before starring as Nami in the live-action One Piece adaptation. As for Casey Mongillo, he is voice-acting royalty, appearing as Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion. More talent than you can shake a monster drumstick at!

(featured image: Studio Trigger)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more