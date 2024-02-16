Why Do I Feel Like the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Going to Make Fun of the ‘Dune’ One?

It’s nice to know that if Wade Wilson could see the Dune popcorn bucket, he’d have a lot of fun with it. Part of the appeal of the Deadpool movies is that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynods) loves to go extremely referential and poke fun at things. So why wouldn’t a popcorn bucket do that?

As of this moment, we don’t know whether or not Deadpool & Wolverine is going to get in on the recent trend of themed popcorn buckets. But I do think it’d be a missed opportunity to not make it shaped like Wade’s butt. Maybe that’s just me but I do think that Wade would approve of that design. What we do know is that there are some interesting ideas for merch for the movie that could come out.

The poster for Deadpool & Wolverine has a friendship necklace on it with both Logan and Wade’s iconic looks. The minute I saw the poster, I said to myself “Oh I need those” and so it would be foolish if we didn’t end up with some kind of merch tied to the release of the movie that included these.

More than that, Reynolds’ tweet about the poster did feature the caption “Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket.”

Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/uzlY1cEB9Z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2024

With a tagline of “Come together,” I really don’t see how the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket wouldn’t also be something overtly sexual. This time, it’d be intentional (unlike the Dune one). We don’t know exactly what the team at Marvel has in store for us but we can sort of figure out when we might get a glimpse of the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket in all her glory.

When will we know what popcorn bucket we’re in for?

With the release of Deadpool & Wolverine still being months away, we probably won’t know what a possible collectors’ tin would look like until we’re closer to the release date. With the movie coming out later in July, we could possibly see it as soon as July 4th. (I feel like Wade would like that.)

Right now, there is just a lot of uncertainty around Deadpool & Wolverine‘s popcorn bucket status. Which is terrifying because that means we have to just trust Ryan Reynolds and that’s always going to have some kind of smart ass twist on it.

For now, it seems like it is going to happen because if Reynolds tweets about it, you know he’ll make it a thing. Given how Wade Wilson talks about pop culture, it’s probably going to be something outrageous and I cannot wait!

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/ABC)

