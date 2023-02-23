Ohhhhhh SHIT!

The Merc with the Mouth is BACK, BITCHES! Prepare thineselves for more over-the-top action, blood-soaked gore, and fourth-wall-breaking comedy than you can shake a stick at! But this time … things are gonna be even better …

Ya know why? Well, I’ll tell ya why.

Deadpool 3 confirmed cast

(20th Century Studios)

HUGH JACKMAN IS COMING BACK TO PLAY WOLVERINE AND ME AND THE REST OF THE INTERNET ARE CURRENTLY HYPERVENTILATING INTO PAPER BAGS SO WE DON’T PASS OUT.

It’s true, Ryan Reynolds confirmed it. And that dude is literally Deadpool, so he would know. We also know that Leslie Uggams will be reprising her role as the lovable Blind Al. As for who else is in the movie? We don’t know yet! But I’m gonna wager a guess and say it’s gonna be a metric fuck-ton of stunt performers in order to give the American people the high-flying action and violence that they want. Scratch that. NEED.

But WAIT, there’s more!

EVERYONE SHUT UP. I have another important announcement and I need you all to stop screaming for 10 seconds.

*deep breath*

THEY’RE ALSO CASTING EMMA CORRIN FROM THE CROWN!

We don’t exactly know who Emma is playing yet, but considering they’re an amazing actor they could probably play anybody. And look! Ryan Reynolds made a sweet little Twitter post welcoming them to the family! So cute!

You can now commence screaming again.

When will Deadpool 3 be released?

Well, it was SUPPOSED to come out on September 6, 2024. HOWEVER, the studio pushed the date back to November 8, 2024. So we gotta wait, like, two years. And that will NOT please the American people, let me tell you! People are gonna be pissed. They’re gonna have to turn to cruel reality to get their daily fix of violence and ain’t nobody want to look at the real world for too long. You know what they say about the abyss? How it stares back into you? Yeah I like my abysses to be fictional thank you very much.

(featured image: 20th Century Studios)

