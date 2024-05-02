Kristen Stewart’s Next Movie Is a Sexy Vampire Thriller With Oscar Isaac

After turning it out for Loves Lies Bleeding and breaking conservatives’ brains with an extremely hot and gay feature in Rolling Stone, Kristen Stewart is at it again. This time, she’s starring opposite Oscar Isaac in a sexy vampire thriller from the director of Mandy.

Variety reports that Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac have signed on for Flesh of the Gods, a thriller set in ’80s LA, in which “married couple Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart) each evening descend from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into the city’s electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, the pair are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence.” (Emphasis very much mine.)

Flesh of the Gods will be directed by Panos Cosmatos, the filmmaker behind the absolute bangers Mandy and Beyond the Black Rainbow. I am truly thrilled for all the Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac fans who are about to experience Mandy for the first time and bear witness to one of Nicolas Cage’s greatest performances. As if I wasn’t already tearing my hair out in excitement, Flesh of the Gods was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter of Se7en and The Killer.

“Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Cosmatos said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.” Pump it straight into my veins.

