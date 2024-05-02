Kristen Stewart opposite Oscar Isaac
Category:
Movies

Kristen Stewart’s Next Movie Is a Sexy Vampire Thriller With Oscar Isaac

From the director of Mandy, no less.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 2, 2024 12:04 pm

After turning it out for Loves Lies Bleeding and breaking conservatives’ brains with an extremely hot and gay feature in Rolling Stone, Kristen Stewart is at it again. This time, she’s starring opposite Oscar Isaac in a sexy vampire thriller from the director of Mandy.

Recommended Videos

Variety reports that Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac have signed on for Flesh of the Gods, a thriller set in ’80s LA, in which “married couple Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart) each evening descend from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into the city’s electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, the pair are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence.” (Emphasis very much mine.)

Flesh of the Gods will be directed by Panos Cosmatos, the filmmaker behind the absolute bangers Mandy and Beyond the Black Rainbow. I am truly thrilled for all the Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac fans who are about to experience Mandy for the first time and bear witness to one of Nicolas Cage’s greatest performances. As if I wasn’t already tearing my hair out in excitement, Flesh of the Gods was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter of Se7en and The Killer.

“Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Cosmatos said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.” Pump it straight into my veins.

(featured image: Emma McIntyre / Arturo Holmes, Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Let’s Relive Deadpool’s Wild Story Before ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Deadpool in Deadpool 2.
Category: Movies
Movies
Let’s Relive Deadpool’s Wild Story Before ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea of You’ Review: One Direction Girlies, It’s Our Time
nick and anne arms around each other in the idea of you
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Idea of You’ Review: One Direction Girlies, It’s Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article How Vera Drew’s Experience Carving Her Own Path in Comedy Led to ‘The People’s Joker’
Joker smoking a cigarette in 'The People's Joker'
Category: Movies
Movies
How Vera Drew’s Experience Carving Her Own Path in Comedy Led to ‘The People’s Joker’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article When Is Disney Finally Going to Release ‘Cruella 2’?
Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Cruella
Category: Movies
Movies
When Is Disney Finally Going to Release ‘Cruella 2’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 1, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ a Sequel? Answered
Proximus Caesar in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ a Sequel? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Let’s Relive Deadpool’s Wild Story Before ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Deadpool in Deadpool 2.
Category: Movies
Movies
Let’s Relive Deadpool’s Wild Story Before ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea of You’ Review: One Direction Girlies, It’s Our Time
nick and anne arms around each other in the idea of you
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Idea of You’ Review: One Direction Girlies, It’s Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article How Vera Drew’s Experience Carving Her Own Path in Comedy Led to ‘The People’s Joker’
Joker smoking a cigarette in 'The People's Joker'
Category: Movies
Movies
How Vera Drew’s Experience Carving Her Own Path in Comedy Led to ‘The People’s Joker’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article When Is Disney Finally Going to Release ‘Cruella 2’?
Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Cruella
Category: Movies
Movies
When Is Disney Finally Going to Release ‘Cruella 2’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 1, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ a Sequel? Answered
Proximus Caesar in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ a Sequel? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 1, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.