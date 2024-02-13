We’re Definitely Going To Need To Buy That ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Necklace

Deadpool fans had quite a thrill on Super Bowl Sunday when Marvel dropped the first trailer and poster for Deadpool & Wolverine. If you were anything like me upon seeing the first poster, you’ve likely been suffering from an irresistible desire to own those featured necklaces since it came out.

So far, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s advertising has been pretty strategic. It’s clear that Marvel isn’t quite ready to give viewers their first clear look at Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine together. Hence, the trailer only had a few teases of Wolverine. However, the poster got creative. Instead of featuring either Reynolds or Jackman, the poster shows two necklaces. The necklaces make a heart, with one half of the heart being fashioned in the style of Deadpool’s mask and the other in the style of Wolverine’s mask. Together, the necklaces read, “BEST FRIENDS.”

First poster for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’.



First poster for 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'.

In theaters on July 26.

First of all, the poster is unbelievably cute and perfectly teases the complicated relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine. Second of all, we need those necklaces. Right now. Seriously, could you imagine a better couple’s or friendship necklace for superhero fans than this? Sure, it’s a movie poster, but Marvel really couldn’t release that and expect fans to not instantly want to own those necklaces. So, is it possible to get them?

How to get the Deadpool & Wolverine necklace

Those desperate to get their hands on the Deadpool & Wolverine necklace will be pleased to know that the charms seen in the poster are more than just an advertising concept. Reynolds confirmed that actual replicas of the charms do exist, as they were spotted on his wife’s wrist. In his Instagram Story, he showed a snapshot of Blake Lively’s wrist, decked out in jewelry for Super Bowl Sunday. However, one bracelet stands out among the others. It’s a bracelet with the Deadpool & Wolverine charms attached to it.

(Ryan Reynolds / Instagram)

While it’s exciting to know that an official physical version of the charms exists, it doesn’t seem anyone besides insiders like Lively has access to them. No official merchandise stores like shopDisney or Marvel Official Shop are offering the product. However, it seems unlikely Marvel or Disney would miss out on a merchandising opportunity this big. There may very well be plans to make the charms widely available for consumers to wear on bracelets or necklaces, and Lively’s wrist might be a tease of what’s to come. Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait until closer to the movie to be able to purchase the official charms from Marvel or Disney.

For those impatient for the charms, though, there is a way to get them sooner. The easiest way would be to make them yourself. Those who own or have access to 3D printers can download the file for the necklace and print out their own 3D models of the charms. Of course, not everyone owns a 3D printer, and even if they do, it’s understandable that these creations won’t be the same as the real deal. For now, fans will just have to try to be patient and stay tuned for updates to ensure they’ll be the first ones to place their orders if the Deadpool & Wolverine charms release.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

