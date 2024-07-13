‘The Acolyte’ Proves That Maybe People Should Listen to Women

Episode 7 of The Acolyte, “Choice,” left fans with a lot to unpack. Seeing what the Jedi experienced during their time on Brendok, it was clear that while the Jedi Order is not perfect, maybe if they all listened to one another, they could make less mistakes.

Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) is vocal about the fact that Osha and Mae cannot come to train with the Jedi. Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) is convinced that Osha should come with them and be his Padawan. What we then see is Sol and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) completely ignoring what Indara said and doing whatever they thought was the right thing to do—which all led to Kelnacca being controlled by the witches and … well, chaos.

Now, I don’t think Indara is an innocent woman. Many witches had to die in order for Master Kelnacca to come back to his rightful self, and when it was all said and done, Indara decided to not tell the Jedi Council about what happened. While I think the problem with the Jedi stems from the Jedi Order, the fact that she kept this from them is a little suspicious.

But what is fascinating in this episode is how badly things go for Sol and Torbin when they decide not to do what Indara says. I don’t know, maybe women know things!

Listen to women, guys

It really is funny to watch the events of “Choice” play out. Sure, Indara could have been very wrong, and we do know that Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) told Sol that she was going to let Osha go with them. But that was as she was dying because of Sol. He thought she was going to kill them and stabed her with his lightsaber, and it started a fight between the Jedi and the witches on Brendok. All because he didn’t do what Indara told him to do.

The entire time I was watching this happen, I just thought, “Wow, what if they listened to her?” which is, arguably, how I think a lot of women often feel. You say things you know will work and then everyone ignores you and learns the hard way. In this case, both Aniseya and Indara are trying to communicate things to people, and instead of listening, Sol and even Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva) refuse to listen to anyone else.

So Mother Koril, maybe you also need to listen to women.

All jokes aside, this episode really was a pile on of who thought they knew better than someone else, and when it was all said and done, everyone did things they shouldn’t have. The witches were innocent; they didn’t want their children to go with the Jedi, and Sol all but forced their hands. But every party was guilty in the situation, the Jedi most of all, and what it all comes down to is that … well, two of the women were right.

Indara was right in that the twins shouldn’t train, but then Aniseya was right in wanting to send Osha with them. Did Sol and the Jedi learn anything from this? Probably not, but at least we know that the women knew what to do.

