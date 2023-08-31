Is Sabine Force Sensitive? Answered

Disney’s Ahsoka introduced a few new and returning characters. Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, first appeared in Star Wars Rebels and showed up again in Ahsoka. Sabine is kind of an artist, known for her colorful graffiti expressions and rebellious attitude. This Mandalarion warrior is highly skilled with a blaster and works with the Rebel Alliance. But is Sabine also Force-sensitive?

As we’ve talked about before, Sabine used to wield the Darksaber in Star Wars Rebels—an incredibly powerful, ancient lightsaber that has an all black blade. This is the ultimate Mandalorian weapon, a symbol of their pride and identity that can unify all Mandalorians together under one goal.

Some people might think that the Darksaber requires a Force-sensitive user to operate, but this isn’t actually true. Only the thoughts and actions of a Darksaber holder are used to power and guide the blade. At some point, Sabine received the Darksaber during the events of Star Wars Rebels, after Darth Maul lost it.

Given that Sabine is training to be a Jedi and even doing lightsaber training on Ahsoka, you’d think that she’d be Force-sensitive to some degree, but even that isn’t necessarily confirmation, and in Star Wars Rebels, Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus gave Sabine a wooden sword to practice with because he said that “she doesn’t have the Force.”

This seems to all but confirm that Sabine isn’t Force sensitive, but there’s certainly still room for debate, given that she was told in episode two of Ahsoka that her “aptitude for the Force” was lower than that of many other Padawans before her—implying that she does have some aptitude, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it rises to the level of what fans would normally consider a Force-sensitive character.

With that being said, things could always change. The Force is in everyone within the Star Wars universe, and it manifests in more ways than just how the Jedi and Sith wield it. The show might end up confirming Sabine’s Force-sensitivity later down the line, though only time will tell. For now, Sabine will have to do with her trusty old blaster.

