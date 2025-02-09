Wait, is ‘One Piece’ leaving Netflix?

Thanks to streaming services like Netflix, it’s easier to watch Eiichiro Oda’s acclaimed epic One Piece than ever before. The anime, which has produced over 1000 episodes, began airing in 1997 and has spawned several movies, television specials, and a live-action series that’s genuinely worth watching.

If you’ve taken on the gargantuan task of watching One Piece, however, you might want to pick up the pace—Netflix is gearing up to remove a few One Piece stories from its platform. Netflix’s expansive catalog is the streamer’s biggest appeal, but it infamously loves to remove shows as quickly as it churns them out, often through cancelation. Of course, Netflix cannot cancel the One Piece anime the way it cancels many of its beloved Originals, but it will remove a couple of the anime’s best movies before the end of February.

These One Piece films are leaving Netflix soon

Netflix is removing One Piece: Episode of Alabasta and One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura on February 15, 2025. The movies are recaps of the Alabasta arc and the Drum Island arc, respectively, both of which season 2 of the live-action series is set to adapt. Both films shorten and summarize the events of the anime and feature enhanced animation and storylines specially written by Oda. For fans who don’t want to sit through entire anime arcs, the films offer a faster way to experience those stories. It’s poor timing on Netflix’s part to remove two movies that would prepare fans for One Piece’s live-action return, but thankfully, the majority of the main anime series will still be available to stream.

Episodes 78 to 91 cover the Drum Island arc while episodes 92 to 130 cover the Alabasta arc, and those episodes will still be available on Netflix even after the two films have been removed. You can still watch most of the anime, including acclaimed movies like One Piece: Film Red, on Netflix for the foreseeable future.

