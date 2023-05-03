This Is Exactly How Long It Takes To Watch ‘One Piece’

You wanna watch a show that has over a thousand episodes, huh? You wouldn’t be the first. After all, One Piece wouldn’t have made it to Big Three Anime status if there wasn’t something to it, right? It has to be good. Who in their right mind would watch a thousand episodes of a sub-par anime? No one in their right mind. That’s who. (Or a teenage boy, but what’s the difference.)

How long will it take you to watch every episode of One Piece? And, more importantly, will it be worth it?

So far there are 1,058 episodes of One Piece, each running between 22 and 24 minutes long. Let’s take an average and say that each episode is 23 minutes. 23 x 1,058 is 24,334. That means that there are 24,334 minutes worth of One Piece to watch.

How many hours is that?

24,334 divided by 60 (because there’s 60 minutes in an hour) is 405.57. That’s more than triple the hours that James Franco spent with his arm crushed under a rock in that one movie. You know, 127 Hours?

But how many days is that?

There are 24 hours in a day. 405.57 divided by 24 is 16.90, rounded to two decimal places. So a little under 17 days. That’s almost TWO AND A HALF WEEKS. You could watch One Piece for a fortnight without sleeping and STILL have more episodes left to watch. Ungodly. Amoral. Inhumane.

If you made watching One Piece your full-time job—eight hours a day, five days a week—it would take you over 10 WEEKS to finish it. Obscene. Better get started.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

