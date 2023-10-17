Is MatPat One of the YouTubers Appearing in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

Several YouTubers are confirmed to be appearing in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, raising questions about whether MatPat is among them. Matthew Robert Patrick, best known by his internet personality MatPat, is one of many YouTubers who helped the Five Nights at Freddy’s game series gain more traction. The horror video game series, which launched in 2014, allows players to assume the role of an employee at a haunted family pizza restaurant with animatronic mascots that come to life at night. Since its release, the game has become a cultural phenomenon with a huge fanbase.

Meanwhile, YouTube is one platform in particular that served as an outlet for Five Nights at Freddy’s fans. Two of the most prominent YouTubers of all time, Markiplier and PewDiePie, actually got their start on the platform doing Five Nights at Freddy’s game playthroughs. Five Nights at Freddy’s playthroughs get incredibly good views because the horror premise provides more room for entertaining reactions, and fans love expanding the game lore. While these YouTube gamers got views, the game also got so much attention and exposure from these channels. In a way, it owes some of its success and popularity to these YouTubers, which is why a few lucky creators will be honored with cameos or references in the Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation.

Considering that MatPat has made a name for himself in the Five Nights at Freddy’s fandom with his analytical videos of the game on his channel, The Game Theorists, he seems like the type of creator the film would consider inviting for an appearance.

Will MatPat be In Five Nights at Freddy’s?

(Universal Pictures)

So far, MatPat is not confirmed to be appearing in Five Nights at Freddy’s, though the film may be keeping his appearance a secret. After all, he is among the YouTubers fans most want to see in the film. This is because—as the title of his channel, The Game Theorists, suggests—he’s very adept at discussing theories about Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is one aspect of the game players really love diving into. Some of his theories were so on-point that even Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon noticed them.

Another YouTuber that fans were very interested in seeing in the film was Markiplier due to his famous game playthroughs. However, he recently confirmed that he will not appear in the film. He was offered a role but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts. Although Markiplier won’t be appearing, YouTuber CoryxKenshin has landed a cameo in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Creators Baz, 8-BitRyan, Dawko, and FusionZGamer will also be referenced in the film, as their pictures were seen on an Employees of the Month board in the trailer.

It remains to be seen if MatPat will join the YouTubers confirmed for the film. Considering that he does run five YouTube channels, a cameo may not have been feasible for him, but it remains a possibility.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: The Game Theorists / YouTube)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]