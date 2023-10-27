What’s the Deal With Those ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ End-Credits Scenes?

Happy Halloween, y’all—Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now in both the U.K. and the U.S. Emma Tammi’s adaptation of Scott Cawthon‘s iconic horror video game series might just be one of the biggest Halloween films of the year, especially among Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers who grew up with the FNAF franchise.

Oh, and you better believe there’s a special scene tucked in between the credits of the first official FNAF movie. You’ll want to stick around past the initial start of the credits to see it.

Interested in knowing what happens after the movie ends? Here’s everything you need to know about the very last scene—including a special little cameo shouting out both an iconic YouTuber and a pivotal FNAF character.

SPOILERS: The mid-credits FNAF scenes, explained

In case it isn’t obvious already, the rest of this article will contain spoilers for the end of FNAF as well as some parts of the video game series. Yes, these spoilers include the very end scene you were searching for when you came across this article. Close the article now if you don’t want your first viewing experience to be ruined.

Technically, there isn’t an end-credits scene in the FNAF film. Rather, there are two mid-credits scenes that come pretty shortly after the film’s finale.

The first scene simply shows that William Afton got what was coming to him: Revenge. At the tail end of the film, it’s revealed that Mike’s career counselor Steve Raglan is none other than child serial killer William Afton, the mastermind behind the film’s animatronic violence. Afton slips into the Spring Bonnie springlock suit and plans to kill Mike and Abby for good, but once Mike’s sister Abby reveals to the possessed animatronics that Afton killed them, the animatronics turn on Afton. From there, they trigger the brutal spring lock mechanism before pulling him into the restaurant, ending the mascot madness.

In FNAF lore, getting your organs punctured by the animatronic spring locks is one of the most painful ways to go—and the animatronics clearly know this. The first mid-credits scene shows Golden Freddy making sure Afton comes to his final, brutal end inside Bonnie. Afton begs for mercy and help, but Golden Freddy refuses, leaving Afton for dead inside a hidden room.

This is a possible reference to the fact that, in the game series’ lore, Afton’s body gets stuck and brutally crushed in a Spring Bonnie suit, turning him into Springtrap.

What about the second mid-credits FNAF scene?

As for the second ending, remember how a taxi took Abby and Golden Freddy over to Freddy’s for the tail end of the film? Well, that taxi driver is sitting outside Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza inside his cab when he’s suddenly bothered for a ride. He tries to shoo his customer away, and then we unexpectedly see Balloon Boy hop into the taxi, much to the driver’s sheer terror.

It’s an interesting final scene. To be clear, our lovely little taxi driver is sure to be fine, as Balloon Boy exists in the game’s lore to cause mayhem and annoy players. He’s not really a violent animatronic, just an annoying one. Nonetheless, Balloon Boy’s appearance lightly nods at the existence of the other animatronics in the video game series beyond the FNAF film’s main animatronic cast.

Theoretically, could these two scenes hint at the possibility of a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel amid a larger FNAF cinematic universe? We’re set up for Afton to become Springtrap, so sure. And we know there are more animatronics from the game’s world in the movie’s universe beyond Freddy, Chica, Foxy, and Bonnie, so, again, it’s possible.

Tammi has hinted in the past that she’d like to turn the FNAF film into a larger series. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, she explained that she “hopes to be able to do more” with the FNAF franchise if the initial film proves successful. So yes, Balloon Boy and our quasi-Springtrap might be hints that Tammi and Blumhouse want to expand the roster for some kind of FNAF film universe (FNAFCU? FCU?).

As for that CoryxKenshin cameo?

By the way, Cory DeVante “CoryxKenshin” Williams is in the second FNAF mid-credits scene. That taxi driver spooked by Balloon Boy? That’s none other than CoryxKenshin himself. It’s a nice touch from Blumhouse, especially since the studio gave CoryxKenshin a lovely little jumpscare moment sure to excite the YouTuber’s fans.

Now, if only Markiplier was able to show up in the FNAF film as well.

