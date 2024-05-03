Anya Taylor Joy wearing a spiked gold headdress.
Anya Taylor-Joy Is Battling Zendaya For Best Premiere Outfit Ever

Julia Glassman
May 3, 2024

Furiosa is on her way! Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is hitting U.S. theaters this month, but the film held its Australian premiere earlier this week. Anya Taylor-Joy walked the red carpet in an amazing ensemble—and it rivals Zendaya’s already iconic Dune: Part 2 look.

Furiosa tells the story of a young Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. As a child, Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is taken from her family in the Green Place of Many Mothers. In the harsh desert of the Wasteland, she fights warlords and slavers as she tries to make her way back home. The film will introduce a couple of characters who are key to Fury Road, like Immortan Joe and Furiosa herself.

At the Australian premiere, Taylor-Joy rocked the red carpet in a futuristic—and forbidding—dress and headpiece.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses on a red carpet in a gold dress made of chains, covered in long spikes.
(Don Arnold/WireImage)

Taylor-Joy’s dress was made of golden chains, studded with long spikes resembling arrows. The headpiece was of a similar construction. According to People Magazine, the dress was created by Ryan Hastings for designer Paco Rabanne in 1996.

The dress is similar to the first poster for Furiosa, which shows Taylor-Joy as Furiosa covered in gold with arrows forming a halo around her.

Taylor-Joy isn’t the first star to adopt a thematically appropriate look on the red carpet. Last March, Zendaya pulled a robotic exoskeleton from the archives of designer Thierry Mugler and wore it to the Dune: Part Two premiere.

Zendaya in Thierry Mugler at the Dune: Part Two world premiere in London
(Neil Mockford, FilmMagic)

In Dune: Part Two, Zendaya plays Chani, a member of the Indigenous Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis. Rather than a direct reference to her character, Zendaya’s outfit seemed to be more of an homage to the wonder of science fiction.

Could these outfits be the future of red carpet looks? They definitely make a bigger statement than an evening gown!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24.

(featured image: Don Arnold/WireImage)

Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press).