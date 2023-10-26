This Popular YouTuber’s ‘FNAF’ Movie Review Has Me Nervous. Here’s Why

Five Nights at Freddy’s is already out in the U.K. and Ireland, and we’re just hours away from the film’s release across the United States. On October 27, American viewers can see FNAF hit the metaphorical silver screen, whether by heading over to their local theater or hopping on Peacock and streaming the movie.

But I’m starting to get nervous about the FNAF film’s merit. This feature film adaptation of the hit indie horror game has already had a rocky start with film critics. Now, one of the earliest YouTubers to pick up the series has shared his thoughts on Five Nights at Freddy’s. And he was not the biggest fan, all things considered.

How did Jacksepticeye feel about the FNAF movie?

Seán William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin was one of the early YouTubers who played the original Five Nights at Freddy’s video game when it came out in August 2014. His very first FNAF Let’s Play has since earned 15 million views, and he’s done 39 FNAF videos in total over the past decade.

To be clear, Jacksepticeye isn’t a FNAF YouTuber per se, and he’s certainly not the most diehard Five Nights at Freddy’s creator out there. But Jacksepticeye understands the games and is relatively plugged in to the FNAF audience. Case in point: his second, third, and fourth most popular videos are all FNAF-themed animations, garnering 73 million, 37 million, and 37 million clicks each. Back in 2015, he even starred in a DidYouKnowGaming feature all about FNAF trivia.

So when Jacksepticeye took to Twitter (sorry, X) with his thoughts on FNAF, I paid attention. And I was quite surprised.

“Just saw the FNAF movie,” he tweeted. “I didn’t really like it.”

When asked for specifics, Jacksepticeye echoed the sentiments of film critics: It was fine, but average.

“I really like the first two games and the lore of everything but the movie felt a bit rushed in some places and pretty standard in others,” Jacksepticeye said. “Had a couple of cool moments though.”

How are FNAF fans responding to Jacksepticeye’s comments?

FNAF fans are generally taking McLoughlin’s opinion well, with some r/fivenightsatfreddys users eager for “genuine constructive criticism” from viewers outside the FNAF fandom. One fan even agreed with Jacksepticeye, declaring the movie “quite mid.”

Others claimed the YouTuber isn’t a “huge fan,” and so if the film is intended for diehard FNAF fans, then FNAF fans probably should discredit reviews from casual players.

That said, Jacksepticeye understands FNAF well enough to figure out the franchise, choose which parts to engage with, and disregard the others. He’s an informed viewer and player. So if he didn’t like the film? Well, that makes me a bit nervous for its overall quality. Even if FNAF ends up being a major hit with the core audience, and even if it ends up being a milestone horror release for Zoomers and Gen Alpha viewers across the U.S., a 4/10 review from IGN is telling.

Decide for yourself when FNAF hits theaters and Peacock on October 27. Or if you’re in the U.K., head to your local theater now, buy a ticket, and see the film’s supposed mediocrity for yourself.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

