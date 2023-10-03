‘FNAF’ Has a Rating — And It Should Clue You in to Just How Scary It Is

Just how scary is Five Nights at Freddy’s? Well, given the original 2014 video game spooked Markiplier a couple of times, you should expect FNAF to be more than just a spooky-themed mystery romp.

FNAF is based on the hit indie horror video game series by Scott Cawthon, and the movie loosely adapts the original FNAF video game. What happens when your average Joe lands a security guard job at an old family restaurant with haunted animatronics? Lots and lots of violence, apparently.

Releasing on Oct. 27, 2023, FNAF is set to be one of the biggest horror films of the entire Halloween season. For teens who grew up with the FNAF series, this is definitely one film you don’t want to miss. If you’re old enough to watch it, that is. Read on for what it’s rated, and what this means in terms of violence and scares.

Here’s FNAF’s rating, and why

FNAF is rated PG-13. For most fans, something right between PG and R makes sense. Blood, dismemberment, gore, and dead children are all key parts of the series’ lore. But FNAF never went out of its way to spook players with extremely disturbing and graphic images, and it looks like the film isn’t looking to do the same.

While we don’t know any specifics yet about FNAF’s most disturbing scenes, the movie received a PG-13 rating for “strong violent content, bloody images, and language.” General consensus seems to be that the FNAF film will mirror the level of horror and violence seen in the video games. Case in point, one r/fivenightsatfreddys Redditor argued that PG-13 horror films still have plenty of room for blood and gore, as long as said gore isn’t extremely graphic.

“The FNAF movie doesn’t need to be a super gory film,” one FNAF fan said in reply. “Most of the extreme gore in the games was implied rather than directly shown. […] FNAF to me is scary because of the suspense/tension, and lack of information/fear of the unknown.”

In fact, it’s a wise idea to keep FNAF’s rating at PG-13, as the series was always immensely popular with zoomers and millennials who grew up with YouTube and Twitch. Case in point, one Redditor remarked how her 15-year-old daughter’s friends wanted to do an FNAF party when the film came out—another parent mentioned just how important the FNAF fandom was for younger kids entering their teen years.

“FNAF has become a gateway into tweendom for a lot of kids. My oldest daughter was really creeped out when she would see images of late-stage Freddy in stores or online. But then she started reading FNAF books, then got into the games and videos of FNAF theories,” that Redditor said. “Now she’s more excited about FNAF than anything else slated for release in 2023.”

So don’t expect extreme and intense levels of horrific violence in FNAF. But if you’re looking for some blood, some violence, and some frightening moments, the film’s PG-13 rating implies you’re on the right track.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

