So, Will We See Markiplier in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

It’s hard to think of a YouTuber more synonymous with Five Nights at Freddy’s than Markiplier. Mark Edward “Markiplier” Fischbach has been creating gaming Let’s Play content for well over a decade now, but it’s his original FNAF playthrough that truly put him on the map. To this day, “Hello everybody, my name is Markiplier, and welcome to Five Nights at Freddy’s” remains one of the most iconic gaming memes of all time, found throughout constant YouTube Poops and other shitposts making fun of everyone’s chillest horror game creator.

Given Markiplier’s immensely strong connection to the FNAF series, many fans are wondering, well, is he going to show up in the movie? He really should, right? Here’s what we know.

Markiplier in FNAF?

It seems like everyone wanted it to work out. Markiplier would have been an incredible addition to the FNAF film. Unfortunately, the timing just wasn’t right. In a post-break playthrough stream of FNAF fan game Fazbear Nights, Markiplier directly said he will not be in the movie.

“I know I’ve been very ambiguous about it, I know I’ve been very mysterious about it,” he said. “And it’s kind of been a thing where I was hoping that there would have been some schedules aligning. But I did want to say, straight up, without any qualification, I am not going to be in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.”

As Markiplier went on to explain, “It was supposed to happen.” However, the FNAF movie and Markiplier’s upcoming film Iron Lung were filming alongside each other. And in the end, Markiplier needed as much time as possible for his film, which meant he would not be able to be in FNAF.

“Now despite that, I was trying to make it work,” Markiplier said, “because I was supposed to be out there for two days, and I was supposed to film with them, and I was supposed to be in the movie. But unfortunately, it was one of those things where I needed every second that I had to make my movie what it needed to be. And unfortunately, even though the timing was maybe going to line up, it was one of those things where I had to make a call.”

What was Markiplier’s intended role in the FNAF movie?

In the end, Markiplier admitted that he was being “coy” about the circumstances, as there was the chance he “could” be in the film despite the scheduling conflicts. But with FNAF all set and ready to go this month? Yeah, there’s no chance at this point that he would be in it.

That said, don’t expect the streamer to state his intended role in the film. Not quite yet, anyway.

“I can’t talk about what I would have done in the movie, I can’t talk about any of that, because it still obviously hasn’t come out yet,” Markiplier said. “But I did want to say there’s no animosity between me and the crew, or Scott, or anything like that. Everyone was trying their best to make it work. But it just didn’t. It just didn’t.”

So no, Markiplier won’t be in FNAF. However, you can still catch the YouTuber’s backlog of FNAF playthroughs over at his official channel, and fantasize about what could have been. In the meantime, Five Nights at Freddy’s comes out on Oct. 27.

(featured image: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]