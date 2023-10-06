Our Favorite Sassy Guy Is Alive in ‘Our Flag Means Death’

It feels like we’ve waited a millennia for season 2 of Our Flag Means Death. With the first three episodes now streaming on Max, we can finally find out what happened to our favorite pirates. Of course, everyone is deeply invested in the romance between Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Ed/Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). But we also have many other favorites among the crew, like Izzy Hands (Con O’Neill) and Jim (Vico Ortiz). After the emotional disaster ending of season 1, we had no idea how they would be faring in season 2.

One of the biggest question marks we had after the season 1 finale was the fate of Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad). When Stede and Ed went through their break-up, Ed wound up with all the kids and the house. At first, he seemed to feel his feelings as a hot divorcee in a flower print silk robe, and Lucius was there to tend to Ed in his hour of need. Then Ed went all Kraken and trashed everything. The shift happened so abruptly that no one saw the change at first. Out of nowhere, Ed shoved Lucius off the ship into the ocean, leaving us—and the rest of the crew—to wonder if Lucius was alive or not.

Spoilers ahoy for Our Flag Means Death season 2!

Did Lucius survive?

Under Stede’s captainship, Lucius served as the scribe. He wrote down all of Stede’s thoughts and “adventures.” Lucius also served as one of the only rational voices in the group. When Ed’s crew joined theirs, Lucius didn’t shy away from the real pirates. One of my favorite dynamics in OFMD is Izzy Hands trying to intimidate Lucius to no avail—I totally ship them. Lucius is also the only emotionally mature one in the group. He’s comforted both Stede and Ed through their relationship troubles. Oh, and he sketches nudes of the crew. Losing Lucius would be devastating.

Luckily, our sassy guy made it out of the ocean alive. Unexpectedly, Stede and most of the crew meet up with Lucius on another ship. Although he’s alive, the experience has changed Lucius. He’s bearded now, and he smokes cigarettes. Like many children of divorce, Lucius has adopted an edgy vibe. He’s seen some stuff. When they are alone, Lucius confesses to Stede that it was rough surviving in the ocean. He moved from ship to ship, and each one had something awful going on. The current ship calls him Rat Boy because they forced him to catch rats with his teeth. Hopefully, now that he’s reunited with his family, things will get better for Lucius. We missed his wit and charm.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

