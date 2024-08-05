‘Lovely Runner’ Is Reason Enough to Keep Your Netflix Subscription

Lovely Runner is convincing me to keep my Netflix subscription active. No matter how many times I watch this K-drama, my heart will break ten times over for Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) and Sol’s (Kim Hye-yoon) story.

The series was exclusively released on Rakuten Viki. At the height of the K-drama, fans were poking fun at Netflix for “missing out” on streaming Lovely Runner. It looks like Netflix took that joke personally, because it fully released the drama on August 1, 2024. For those watching this drama for the first time, you wouldn’t have to wait for Netflix to release an episode weekly.

But I’m sure many of you are here to re-watch this phenomenal K-drama. The butterflies this drama and its official soundtrack gave us were unmatched.

have i known you 15 seconds or 15 years? pic.twitter.com/qs8BNKLlGu — ✧ (@dohvva) July 31, 2024

More Than a Romance K-Drama

All of us stayed to witness Sol and Sun-jae’s happy ending. But before all the romance, we were already rooting for Sol, who lost her ability to walk after a tragic accident. She learned to be resilient because of Sun-jae’s music, but Lovely Runner didn’t let that admiration overshadow her struggles as a character.

Leaping through time isn’t an uncommon trope in K-dramas. There are many regressors out there, although the story of a fangirl time-traveling to save her favorite idol is probably a first for you. You’ll see Sol fail on almost every timeline and cry. You’ll feel hurt for Sun-jae, who kept his feelings for Sol to himself. It’s a drama with equal measures of fluff and tragedy. Most importantly, Lovely Runner has the best K-drama opening soundtrack of 2024.

Not only is the OST a banger, it’s also a walking spoiler. The soundtrack basically saves this doomed couple, trust me.

