Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ On Hulu? Answered

Why do I still have a Hulu subscription?

Do know what’s really cursed? More cursed than a heavenly pact? More cursed than a spirit that has to deal with Satoru Goku once he takes off the blindfold? More cursed than the energy of evil that radiates through the body of the greatest and most evil sorcerer of all time Sukuna?

It’s the ads on Hulu.

Hulu is like a siren of Greek myth, tempting me with both the music of an included Spotify subscription and a bevy of anime titles that are not on Netflix. Some of my favorite anime ever are on Hulu! Where else am I gonna watch Samurai Champloo? Crunchyroll? Other girls use Crunchyroll, but I’m NOT like other girls.

I’m really reconsidering my commitment to be dreadfully, painfully, debilitatingly unique though. If I have to watch one more Progressive commercial I am gonna lose what little sh*t I have left.

So is it?

That’s the worst part of all. No, Jujutsu Kaisen is NOT on Hulu. Between Hulu and me, only ONE of us just barely has our sh*t together. And it ain’t the streaming service, that’s for sure. Hulu does not have Jujutsu Kaisen because apparently it’s committed itself wholeheartedly to sucking. It’s embarrassing to watch. Literally. I just can’t watch it anymore.

Then where is it?

Crunchyroll. Sorry, it’s looking like you and I ARE gonna have to be like other girls and get a Crunchyroll subscription. I won’t tell if you don’t.

(Featured Image: MAPPA)

