Is Jennie from BLACKPINK Going Solo?

BLACKPINK hasn’t been active as a group for a while, but we’ve been seeing the members launch their solo careers successfully. Jennie herself was invited to the Met Gala 2024, and she stunned everyone with her blue, custom, Alaïa dress.

But there’s a question that has been on the minds of many BLINKS (fans). Is Jennie leaving BLACKPINK? More specifically, is BLACKPINK disbanding? Rumors have been stirred due to the group’s inactivity as well as Jennie’s recent acting debut in 2023. The answer to both questions is no. Jennie isn’t leaving BLACKPINK, and the group isn’t disbanding anytime soon. In fact, Jennie and the rest of BLACKPINK renewed their contracts as a group with YG Entertainment.

Jennie launches her own label

Jennie promotes BLACKPINK merch with her label Odd Atelier's logo in the background. pic.twitter.com/Xzkfa3lcYw — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) March 29, 2024

BLACKPINK’s members have launched their own labels for their solo activities. The Odd Atelier is Jennie’s solo label, and you can follow the official Instagram page to stay updated on all things related to Jennie. Recently, Jennie starred in Chanel’s Coco Crush Campaign, along with Lucy Boynton and Amandla Stenberg.

If you’ve been missing BLACKPINK as a group, they will be releasing their Born Pink World Tour movie at the end of this month. It will let you relive the hype of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink era or give you a chance to know what it feels like to be part of it. You can check if the movie’s available in your area right here.

