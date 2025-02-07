Is ‘How I Met Your Mother’ leaving Hulu?

How I Met Your Mother is one of America’s great sitcoms. Having originally aired on CBS in 2005, the show ended its nine-season run in 2014 and has been jumping around different platforms since. The show is currently available on Hulu, but an expiration date has left many confused.

The easy-going, comfort show has been on Hulu for some time now, but thanks to a confusing expiry date, Hulu users are unsure if it will remain there. Around a month ago, fans of the show took to Reddit to share their dismay over the fact that an expiration date had appeared next to the show’s title on the streaming site. The original poster attached a screenshot that showed an “Exp. 13 days” tag next to the show’s title.

(Hulu)

This led to a flurry of responses from people upset at the idea of losing their favorite comfort show. Especially those who aren’t even close to the end.

Whilst many were mourning the loss of the show from the service, claiming they would have to return to Netflix, where the show is also streaming, the expiration date suddenly disappeared.

Hulu subscribers were left wondering what this meant. What was Hulu doing? Was How I Met Your Mother leaving or not? The case was somewhat put to rest until Feb. 6, when fans once again saw the expiration date return.

The emotional rollercoaster! Once again, Hulu is announcing that the show will be leaving in 13 days. Outside of the site itself, there has been no other mention of the show exiting the streaming platform. Seen as this is not the first time the show’s departure has been announced, fans aren’t sure if the expiry date will be followed through with or not.

The comfort we all need right now

Of course, there are other sites one could go to if desperate to binge-watch the show for the umpteenth time. Netflix and Disney+ both have How I Met Your Mother available to watch in the U.S. Shows like How I Met Your Mother are easy-watching comfort shows that we all turn to when our brains aren’t capable of anything more complex. In today’s climate, that feels like all the time.

With a political environment that’s becoming ever scarier, wanting to watch a show about a guy and his friends looking for love in New York and getting into a bunch of shenanigans along the way seems more than appealing. To keep yourself sane, do what you need to do, and Hulu, stop confusing us!

