‘DISGUSTING’: MAGAs mock the possible destruction of Gaza and displacement of Palestinians

President Donald Trump seemed ambivalent about his stance when it came to tensions between Israel and Palestine. Many politicians have warned that Trump would be worse for Palestinian welfare, and they’d be proven correct weeks within Trump’s second presidency.

Trump is on good terms with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump supported Netanyahu’s offense in Gaza but told him to “finish the job.” While definitely not in favor of Palestinians, perhaps nobody expected Trump to propose the annexation of the Gaza Strip by the United States. In a press conference with Netanyahu, Trump announced his plans to take over Palestinian territory. “The US will take over the Gaza Strip… We’ll own it.”

A reporter would later clarify Trump’s intention. “What authority would allow you to do that? Are you talking about a permanent occupation there, redevelopment?” Trump thinks that this move will bring stability. He also confirmed that this will be a “long-term ownership.” When another reporter asked Trump about who would be living in the Gaza Strip after it has been rebuilt, Trump vaguely responded that it should be the “world’s people” living there. While Palestinians may live there, Trump urged neighboring Egypt and Jordan to take them in as refugees. The irony is glaring for a man who has launched a hardline immigration policy involving mass deportation in the United States. Who would’ve thought that Trump is a globalist at heart?

What happened to America First?

Several MAGA supporters praised Trump online for his decision. Representative Nancy Mace wrote on X, “Let’s turn Gaza into Mar-a-Lago.” Meanwhile, others defended that Mace was insinuating that Gaza will be rebuilt “to the quality” of Mar-a-Lago. What is Mar-a-Lago but President Trump’s privately owned club where the elite flock to? It’s definitely no place where the displaced and disenfranchised can take shelter.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also supported Trump’s comments. He wrote on X, “Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas.” The effort, he believes, will “Make Gaza Beautiful Again.”

Although Trump’s pundits agree with his course of action, other social media users were irked by Trump. One X user could only muster up one word against those in support of Trump’s declaration: “DISGUSTING.” Meanwhile, some officials have already come out to oppose Trump’s statement. Republican Senator Rand Paul reminded voters about a Trump campaign promise. Paul wrote on X, “I thought we voted for America First? We have no business contemplating yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers blood.”

Logistically speaking, a takeover of Gaza by the United States insinuates that native Palestinians are either driven from Gaza or seized of their property. To secure this new area, considerable military force has to be employed. It would be unreasonable to believe that the natives can be harmlessly expelled. This is the first time a United States president has declared an outright interest in occupying Palestinian territory. The international community, by and large, believes the United States was a trustworthy ally that would not encroach on their sovereign territories. This perception might change with Trump’s threats of expansionism, from Greenland to the Panama Canal and now, the Gaza Strip.

