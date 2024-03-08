Looking for ‘Haikyuu’ on Netflix? We Got You.

I distinctly remember watching all four seasons of Haikyuu on Netflix. So if I was able to do that, why on Earth can’t you find a single season of this hit sports anime series on Netflix now?

If you need to watch the series, it’s a good time to consider alternatives. For anime fans with Crunchyroll subscriptions available, you can easily access all the seasons of Haikyuu in their library. Additionally, you can also watch Haikyuu through Amazon Prime Video.

Unfortunately, Haikyuu’s four seasons and movies are available on Netflix only in select countries outside of the U.S. Is it worth getting a VPN or even another streaming subscription just for this anime about volleyball? Anything is worth it if it means watching Haikyuu.

It’s not just an anime about volleyball. Haikyuu is a narrative about a boy who, against all odds, is determined to make his dreams come true. Sure, Shoyo Hinata’s not like Naruto aiming to be a Hokage, but becoming a pro volleyball player at 5’4″ is impossible.

Believe me, I didn’t stay in high school volleyball for too long. That’s because volleyball for people with nonexistent height (me and Shoyo) is tough and thankless work. The only thing worse than being short is falling in love with the sport, even if you’re physically incompatible with it. Shoyo, however, is extremely talented. He’s able to easily jump heights that others couldn’t, and he’s also extremely agile. Equipped with his talent, a lot of hard work, and unwavering dedication, Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High’s men’s volleyball team.

The journey is tough, but nothing is impossible when you believe in the power of your dreams.

