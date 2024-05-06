Gina Carano as Cara Dune in 'The Mandalorian'
Category:
TV

Gina Carano Is Now Willing to Return to ‘Star Wars’? Girl, It Doesn’t Want You

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 6, 2024 02:20 pm

Thank goodness! Fired former Disney employee Gina Carano said she would happily go back to Star Wars! If only being fired allowed you to have that opinion. In her neverending refusal to not take responsibility for her actions, Carano is yet again talking about returning as Cara Dune. 

Debuting as a former rebel from Alderaan in season 1 of The Mandalorian, Carano’s Cara was a fan favorite. She was even going to lead her own series in Rangers of the Republic! That is, until she started denying election results, compared being a Republican to being Jewish during World War II, and mocked the use of pronouns. Eventually, Disney and Lucasfilm parted ways with Carano and she happily claimed her rightful place as the new starlet of The Daily Wire’s film division. Until, predictably, the Daily Wire‘s audience turned on her

Now she is suing Disney with the help of Elon Musk to try to get her job back. Yes, I know, I have whiplash too. But just when she stopped doing a series of interviews where she blamed everyone BUT herself for getting fired, she has now made sure to put herself back in the news while at a convention. 

At a talkback at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Carano reportedly said she has no ill will against Disney and would happily return to the franchise. According to ScreenRant, Carano said she only started to speak out because she wanted fans to understand the situation. That situation being that Carano refused to do what her employer asked of her and was then fired as a result. 

Carano now saying she will happily return to Star Wars is kind of confusing given the fact that she never stopped complaining about getting fired. Yeah, we know you want to play Cara Dune again. You’re literally suing to play the role! All you do is complain about being terminated from your job because you refused to do what your boss asked you to do!!! Please, get another hobby. 

I feel like I have written this same article multiple times and it is because Carano constantly brings it back into the news cycle. She keeps saying she will happily return to Star Wars and girl! No one wants you back! 

It’s pathetic 

Carano’s lawsuit states that she wants $75000 in damages and also the promise she will get to have her role back as Cara Dune. Which, okay. Congrats on having no dignity in either direction

Is this just a money thing? Is it ego? Did she realize too late that the Daily Wire wasn’t going to pad her wallet like the Mouse? What we have learned about this situation from FAN EXPO is that if she is given a platform, Carano WILL try to get her job back, even if the majority of Star Wars fans do not want her there. Girl loves to play the victim. 

So what you missed is just another entry in the “woe is me” chapter of Carano’s book and I am exhausted. 

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.