‘Disney Had Enough’: Company Responds to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit

The Gina Carano saga has an update that is not just another interview from the “canceled” star! This time, with answers from Disney as to why she was let go in the first place and pushing back against Carano’s tendency to rewrite her own history.

Recommended Videos

In a document obtained by Deadline, it was reported that, in response to Carano’s lawsuit, Disney explained that they chose to fire Carano after she decided “to publicly trivialize the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people—notably, not ‘thousands’—was the final straw for Disney.” They went even further to say that they want the case thrown out on the grounds that “Disney has a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech, such that the First Amendment provides a complete defense to Carano’s claims.”

This is the first time we’re seeing a response against the lawsuit other than Bob Iger saying that he had no thoughts on the matter. Disney’s response comes at the same time as yet another Carano interview where she acted as if she did nothing wrong in this situation. Disney laying out exactly why they fired her is also the first time we’ve seen them put it plainly, Carano being the only source for what Disney had asked her to do in the past.

Disney had enough

This situation has been beyond frustrating. Disney’s response focused specifically on their final straw, but according to Carano, they had been trying to help her by asking that she apologize and speak to LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family.

Disney’s response focuses on her Holocaust post but does go on to talk about Carano’s other posts. “Disney had enough. The same day Carano grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust as comparable to sharp political disagreements, Lucasfilm announced that ‘Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.’ A month later, Disney’s former CEO explained that Carano’s views ‘didn’t align with Company values,’ including its ‘values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion.’”

The case will be presented by Daniel Petrocelli for Disney, and even with Elon Musk backing Carano, it doesn’t really make sense to see this case progress, and hopefully Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett will see that. At least, that’s what Disney is hoping out of this situation.

Until we know more, at least we know that Disney is not entertaining the idea that Carano did nothing wrong, the narrative she continues to try to push out into the world. Who knows? Maybe she has another interview planned where she says the same talking points again and again to try and make herself out to be the victim!

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more