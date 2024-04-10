Oh Good, Gina Carano Found Another Opportunity To Completely Miss the Point

Sigh, here we go again. Like clockwork, Gina Carano has waited until everyone stopped making fun of her to plan another interview to drop so that people would feel bad that she was fired for not doing what her employer asked her to do.

Recommended Videos

Carano has been on a media tour recently, probably because of her lawsuit against Disney where she is trying to get a judge to tell the Mouse to rehire her, but it has resulted in a slew of interviews on the subject, each more desperate than the last. This time, it was on The Sage Steele Show, and before you say, “Well, Rachel, you’re seeking this out,” know that I am not. I got a press email about this interview and it is a real LOL from me.

This interview is basically more of the same with Carano not recognizing the why of it all. Yelling “FREE SPEECH” doesn’t exempt you from the consequences of your actions. So instead of saying, “You know what? Maybe I will learn something from this experience,” she has seemingly gone out of her way to just ignore that the problem is her.

When talking with Steele, who has a #FreeSpeech banner at the start of her show (again, “free speech” is not an impenetrable shield), Carano talked about a few things, including her desire to sit down and have a conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger about her firing. This came after Carano claimed that paparazzi were stalking her outside of her home and that it was unsafe for her in Los Angeles, so she had to buy an RV to drive to where they were filming her movie with the Daily Wire.

“I want to sit down with them. I want to sit down with Bob Iger and be like, ‘What is the problem here? Did you read my story? Do you understand what’s going on? Do you understand this individual case? And do we understand what happened in the last four years?’ That was completely brutal and I don’t understand the mentality here.” That lack of understanding is obvious, but she went on to say, “At these board meetings, is it just ‘We’ve got to crush the ones that were actually asking the right questions’? ‘We have to put our thumbs on them and we have to crush them because if we allow one of them to escape, then the rest of them will come’?”

You’d think it ends there, but boy does it not. She wants Disney to “do the right thing in my case” to change their business. Look, you can say a lot about the Mouse, but insinuating that hiring Carano back would be a good thing is actually hilarious. Both Steele and Carano go on to say that they want to have a “conversation” with Iger, not point fingers at him, but … that’s not what they’re insinuating. They say they want to “talk,” but it is coming from a place of accusing Disney of unjustly firing someone who was not the employee they wanted working for their company!

Steele gives a rundown of what happened to Carano, who reveals she wanted to have a conversation with Kathleen Kennedy when everything was happening and never got the chance. The two say Kennedy is the CEO of Lucasfilm (She’s not. She’s the President of Lucasfilm.) and then Carano goes on to insinuate that Kennedy is one of these supposed women in entertainment who stand and hide the men who are actually in charge.

“They use these strong women up front like ‘Lookit, we got a woman running this,’ when really I feel like they’re being used and they’re okay with being used.” Girl, please. She also said, “‘The Force is female.’ No is it though?” Please explain. Is she insinuating that she, someone who threw multiple women under the bus in her lawsuit, is a girl’s girl?

She said, “Is the Force female when you agree with them?” again, ignoring the why of this entire situation.

There is too much to unpack

There is a narrative that Carano has been preaching, and it is simply that the “mob” only wants to attack. She brings up comic creator Ed Piskor’s death, and they talk about her “fleet” about how hard it is having unpopular political views and smear campaigns. She brings up wearing big clothing and hats so that people will listen to what she has to say.

Time and time again in this interview, she goes back to being “canceled” and claims that she didn’t do anything, and it is just the lack of self-awareness, the commitment to ignoring the issue that really just baffles me.

Frankly, I am tired of listening to what she has to say because all she does is repeat the same nonsense time and time again.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more