Ex-Star Wars Actor Uses Huge Platform To Complain About Cancel Culture—Again

Gina Carano was booted from the cast of The Mandalorian for…well, so many things. There were the transphobic tweets, the anti-mask conspiracy theories during the pandemic, and the irresponsible memes around vaccines, to name but a few. Need we go again?

Whenever she has had the chance since then, Carano has described her dismissal from the show and criticism of her ‘opinions’ as cancel culture, even claiming to be “bullied” by Disney. She has had the opportunity to do so because she still has a reach online and frequently takes interviews to promote other TV shows and films she’s worked on. Correct us if we’re wrong, but that doesn’t sound very cancelled to us.

Now, she’s back at it again. On Twitter, she took aim at The Hollywood Reporter journalist, Richard Newby for laughing at how Carano “[fumbled] the bag” when it came to being fired from The Mandalorian.

“I’ll never stop laughing at the fact that she could’ve had her own Star Wars series, toys, books, comics, apparel,” he wrote. “She was that close. She didn’t just fumble the bag, she dumped it out, put it over her head and cut off her air supply.”

Here is a contributor of @THR who repeatedly joins in an online mob of mostly anonymous accounts harassing me. Are you aware that we released Terror on the Prairie exclusively on the @realDailyWire & you didn’t know that? Or are ignorance & spreading hate your only purpose here? https://t.co/oONbdeqjwK — Gina Carano ? (@ginacarano) January 10, 2023

Carano hit back by describing “an online mob of mostly anonymous accounts harassing me”, before going on to doubling down on the stance that got her fired from the Star Wars show in the first place.

“I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won,” she wrote. “I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel.”

The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy. — Gina Carano ? (@ginacarano) January 10, 2023

The irony of Carano calling out hate when she herself has spread anti-semitic and transphobic messages is apparently lost on her. If the “sell-out narrative” that she’s referencing here is supporting trans people and those from other minority groups, then I for one will happily ‘sell out’.

