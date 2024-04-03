Here’s Where To Get Your ‘Criminal Minds’ Fix Online

You’ve probably been scrolling streaming libraries, looking for Criminal Minds so that you can tune in and do some work while some of the best FBI profilers solve intricate cases in the background. Or maybe you’re just here to listen to Spencer Reid give you random facts.

There are 16 seasons to watch, and each one gets better with time. But where exactly can you watch Criminal Minds? If you want to kick things off and see what the hype is all about (or maybe do a full rewatch for existing fans) Paramount+ has seasons 1 through 16 of Criminal Minds, and the subscription starts at $5.99 for the basic plan.

If you’re not willing to grab a Paramount+ subscription, Criminal Minds is also available on Hulu. But it only has a total of 15 seasons, and it’s unsure if Hulu will be adding the 16th season of the series to their library. (Sorry Netflix-only subscribers, the platform doesn’t have the series available to stream.)

The Criminal Minds cast’s mugshots and what I think they did, a thread: pic.twitter.com/TgOb4RfYms — lynn | Paget’s blue checkmark (@eprentisscm) March 31, 2024

For those watching this series for the first time, there’s no need to rush into getting another subscription if you’re already subscribed to either of the two services. You have tons of episodes to figure out whether you love the series or not, but I wager you’d love it if you’re in need of a crime drama that has the cogs in your brain moving.

(featured image: Paramount+)

