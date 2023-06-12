6 Best Criminal Minds Episodes, Ranked

Criminal Minds has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for years. With compelling stories, intense suspense, and unique characters, the show has earned a place in the hearts of millions. Here, we look at 7 of the best Criminal Minds episodes, sure to keep you hooked.

These episodes have been carefully chosen based on their gripping plots, thrilling twists, and exciting character arcs. So, look no further if you’re in the mood for a thrilling ride. Get ready to be entertained by these epic Criminal Minds episodes!

6. “Heathridge Manor” (season 7, episode 19)

Matthew Gray Gubler’s direction of the iconic episode “Heathridge Manor” is a prime example of how far-reaching and daring storytelling can be in Criminal Minds. The gothic horror influences within this story unearth memories for many, with lucid hallucinations paired perfectly with poisoned dresses and even an allusion to Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives Of Windsor.” This thrilling chapter in television history demonstrates that when we take risks, stories become more engaging.

5. “L.D.S.K.” (season 1, episode 6)

In this intense episode of Criminal Minds, viewers are reminded that danger can come from any distance. Two red herrings set the stage for a spine-chilling hostage crisis in which Hotchner and Reid must rely on their quick thinking—and witty banter—to defuse it. This “L.D.S.K.” story keeps tension high while showcasing the BAU’s strong partnership with some light-hearted quips between Hotchner and Reid to build an even deeper bond.

4. “Lucky” (season 3, episode 8)

From his roles in Scream and Son of the Mask, Jamie Kennedy might not have been expected to play an evil villain. However, he proved himself when portraying Satanic cannibal Floyd Feylinn Ferell on Criminal Minds—a role that demanded viewers take him seriously as someone representing true malevolence. His chilling performance was exemplified during one scene with a priest, which showed audiences how powerful his portrayal had become and why it stands out even among all other guest stars throughout Criminal Minds’ run.

3. “Mr. Scratch” (season 10, episode 21)

Matthew Gray Gubler provided astute direction for the surreal horror episode of Criminal Minds, entitled “Mr. Scratch,” which explored a man’s nefarious plot to use drugs to manipulate individuals into murdering their loved ones in a hallucinogenic haze. By leaning heavily on horror tropes and managing drug effects beyond believability, Gubler created something unnervingly plausible and impactful—cementing this particular villainy above even his return appearances by fellow cast member Peter Lewis (Bodhi Elfman) as potentially one of the show’s most terrifying baddies yet.

2. “The Uncanny Valley” (season 5, episode 12)

Through the gruesome crime scenes and gripping suspense, the episode Criminal Minds episode “The Uncanny Valley” artfully explores a new level of horror. Muscle relaxants paralyze Samantha Malcolm’s (Jennifer Hasty) victims, and neural inhibitors transform them into living dolls until they suffer brain hemorrhage-induced death. Their movable yet emotionless faces add to this disturbing narrative. While her motives remain puzzling throughout the case, we eventually discover deep, unhealed trauma behind them all—offering an unexpectedly tender denouement that ultimately humanizes both villain and victim alike in a way rarely seen on screen.

1. “Revelations” (season 2, episode 15)

Criminal Minds demonstrated the complexity of distinguishing between good and evil throughout its run, especially in this two-part Super Bowl event. In a captivating performance from James Van Der Beek as Tobias Hankel, viewers were given an intriguing character who was both villain and victim. The sequence left an indelible mark on Reid (and the audience) when he had to take Hankel’s life, providing lasting consequences for all involved long after the episode’s conclusion.

(featured image: CBS)

