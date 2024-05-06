Max Thieriot in Fire Country
Category:
TV

We’re on the Edge of Our Seats Waiting for ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Episode 9

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 6, 2024 05:43 pm

With only two episodes left of season 2, tensions are high on Fire Country. If the camp closes down, what is that going to mean for Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) and the rest of the prisoners there? Well, hopefully season 2 episode 9 is going to have some answers!

Recommended Videos

All we know about episode 9 is CBS’s official synopsis, which reads: “Station 42 and Three Rock battle a dangerous campaign fire where our heroes struggle with difficult decisions.” That doesn’t really give me the answers I need about Three Rock and its future! What is season 3 going to be if we’re not with Bode and the prisoners at the conservation camp?!

This season has left a lot of fans on edge. Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Bode are not together because the two of them are pretending like they aren’t in love but episode 8 gave us plenty of hints about their future, all while throwing the future of Three Rock into disarray.

Bode was back to staring at Gabriela and she also couldn’t stop looking at him. What that means for their future, I don’t know but I am into the idea of them figuring it out finally. I just hope they do it before Station 42 doesn’t have the Three Rock camp to work with anymore. At least we don’t have to wait long!

Fire Country season 2 episode 9 is set to release on CBS on Friday, May 10, at 9 PM ET. And while that is exciting, it is upsetting to know that this season is almost over already! What are we going to do without Bode and his feelings he refuses to talk about? Until we get to see episode 9, we can all just hope that they figure out how to keep Three Rock alive, right?

(featured image: CBS)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Is Coming in Two Tantalizing Batches
The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) season 2
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Is Coming in Two Tantalizing Batches
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Dark Matter’ Is Your New Spell-Binding Mystery to Solve
joel edgerton standing with jimmi simpson in a room in dark matter
Category: TV
TV
‘Dark Matter’ Is Your New Spell-Binding Mystery to Solve
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 6, 2024
Read Article Choose Your Fighter! It’s the Battle of the Bridgerton Siblings.
Image of several of the Bridgerton siblings on the Netflix series, 'Bridgerton.' Six of them, three of the girls and three of the boys, are standing at a party all looking in the same direction at something.
Category: TV
TV
Choose Your Fighter! It’s the Battle of the Bridgerton Siblings.
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’ Unintentionally Highlights an Abuse Double Standard
Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’ Unintentionally Highlights an Abuse Double Standard
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 6, 2024
Read Article We Love Seeing the Original ‘Heartbreak High’ Cast Pop Up in the Reboot
From left to right: James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Chloe Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones, and Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia in Netflix's remake of Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
We Love Seeing the Original ‘Heartbreak High’ Cast Pop Up in the Reboot
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Is Coming in Two Tantalizing Batches
The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) season 2
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Is Coming in Two Tantalizing Batches
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Dark Matter’ Is Your New Spell-Binding Mystery to Solve
joel edgerton standing with jimmi simpson in a room in dark matter
Category: TV
TV
‘Dark Matter’ Is Your New Spell-Binding Mystery to Solve
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 6, 2024
Read Article Choose Your Fighter! It’s the Battle of the Bridgerton Siblings.
Image of several of the Bridgerton siblings on the Netflix series, 'Bridgerton.' Six of them, three of the girls and three of the boys, are standing at a party all looking in the same direction at something.
Category: TV
TV
Choose Your Fighter! It’s the Battle of the Bridgerton Siblings.
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’ Unintentionally Highlights an Abuse Double Standard
Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’ Unintentionally Highlights an Abuse Double Standard
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 6, 2024
Read Article We Love Seeing the Original ‘Heartbreak High’ Cast Pop Up in the Reboot
From left to right: James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Chloe Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones, and Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia in Netflix's remake of Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
We Love Seeing the Original ‘Heartbreak High’ Cast Pop Up in the Reboot
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 6, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.