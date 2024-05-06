We’re on the Edge of Our Seats Waiting for ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Episode 9

With only two episodes left of season 2, tensions are high on Fire Country. If the camp closes down, what is that going to mean for Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) and the rest of the prisoners there? Well, hopefully season 2 episode 9 is going to have some answers!

All we know about episode 9 is CBS’s official synopsis, which reads: “Station 42 and Three Rock battle a dangerous campaign fire where our heroes struggle with difficult decisions.” That doesn’t really give me the answers I need about Three Rock and its future! What is season 3 going to be if we’re not with Bode and the prisoners at the conservation camp?!

This season has left a lot of fans on edge. Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Bode are not together because the two of them are pretending like they aren’t in love but episode 8 gave us plenty of hints about their future, all while throwing the future of Three Rock into disarray.

Bode was back to staring at Gabriela and she also couldn’t stop looking at him. What that means for their future, I don’t know but I am into the idea of them figuring it out finally. I just hope they do it before Station 42 doesn’t have the Three Rock camp to work with anymore. At least we don’t have to wait long!

Fire Country season 2 episode 9 is set to release on CBS on Friday, May 10, at 9 PM ET. And while that is exciting, it is upsetting to know that this season is almost over already! What are we going to do without Bode and his feelings he refuses to talk about? Until we get to see episode 9, we can all just hope that they figure out how to keep Three Rock alive, right?

