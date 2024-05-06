Choose Your Fighter! It’s the Battle of the Bridgerton Siblings.

Violet and Edmund Bridgerton were sure keeping themselves busy in Regency-era England! There are eight siblings in the titular family on Netflix’s Bridgerton, based on the series of romance books by Julia Quinn. But not all Bridgertons are created equal.

Recommended Videos

Here are the Bridgerton siblings ranked from worst to best. Let us know what you think this list gets right (and wrong) in the comments!

8. & 7. Gregory and Hyacinth

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Okay, let’s just get these two out of the way. Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Emilia Hunt) are the bottom of the list, not because there’s anything wrong with them, per se, but because they’re the youngest Bridgertons and don’t have much to do yet. While we see them throughout the series, we haven’t really gotten to know them much, and their personalities seem to consist entirely of “Aren’t our older siblings cool?”

Yes, they are. So, let’s move on to talking about them, shall we?

6. Colin Bridgerton

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Season three of Bridgerton is going to deal heavily with Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), which will be both incredibly satisfying and incredibly annoying to watch. Is it just me, or do you all also hope that they get together if for no other reason that they’ll take each other off the market and won’t inflict themselves on the rest of the Ton anymore?

Colin means well, but he is the most naive, self-righteous dilettante on the planet. And why yes, he is that guy who goes abroad and then talks about his trip incessantly, as if no one else has ever heard of travel. From insinuating himself into a pregnant girl’s life with no knowledge or regard for what she might have been through, to being clueless about his best friend’s feelings despite the fact that they are extremely obvious and he likely knows her better than anyone, Colin Bridgerton is my pick for Most Annoying Bridgerton. Here’s hoping he sorts himself out and grows up a little this season.

5. Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca is the Bridgerton sibling we’ve seen the least throughout the first two seasons of the show. According to the Bridgerton Wiki, this is because the actress who plays her, Ruby Stokes, had scheduling conflicts that prevented her from taking part in much of the first season and most of the second. So, why is she placed so highly on this list?

In the above video introduction, we see that season three of Bridgerton will involve Francesca finally making her debut to the Ton during the 1815 social season. We’ve seen enough of her to know that she’s talented (rock that pianoforte, Franny!) and also the most reserved of the siblings, which makes her an interesting contrast to the rest.

Flickers of doubt appear on Francesca’s face as Lady Whistledown intones, “While her siblings thrive in the spotlight, she seems more content with the quiet—leaving this author to question if she is as ready for the mart as it is for her.”

Yet, Francesca confidently replies, “A delight it would be to feel seen by one who looks not for the company of many.” Though we know the least about her, Francesca makes us lean in and pay attention, and season three should reward that attention handsomely.

4. Benedict Bridgerton

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) was a delightful surprise during the most recent season of the series. Whereas he was relegated to perfunctory “Bridgerton brother stuff” in the first season, season two found him coming into his own and pursuing his artistic ambitions regardless of what his family might think.

As a young man in Regency-era London, Benedict is obviously freer to do that than, say, his sisters. However, he bonds with Eloise over each of them wanting different things than what their family expects of them, and he’s kind about it. He pursues his own goals and dreams without being terrible or annoying about it, and he is protective of his siblings and there for his family without overdoing it.

Also, he had a threesome in season two, which … sweet.

3. Anthony Bridgerton

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

If “passion” were a person, its name would be Anthony Bridgerton. He is the perfect male character for a romance novel and shows based on them. He isn’t perfect. Far from it. He can be snobbish and conceited, but he’s absolutely the “Mr. Darcy.” He’s the guy who is adamantly against marriage until he meets The One who changes his mind. And of course it’s a complicated woman he has hot arguments with. Of course he’s attracted to someone who’s stubborn and fights well.

As the eldest Bridgerton, we also get to see the nuances of that role in his life and how it, and the death of his father, affects him, making him a compelling character beyond his function as a Romantic Protagonist.

And can we just talk about … this scene? You might wanna get a towel.

2. Daphne Bridgerton (now Daphne Basset)

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The Bridgerton sibling who started it all and landed the hottest Duke in the Ton, Daphne is the practical eldest sister who cares about love but also understands what women need to do to survive and is skilled at doing those things.

She’d be the “Elizabeth Bennett” of this story, were it not for her skill at (and interest in) navigating the Ton’s social mores. A more apt comparison might be Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark, not just because they’re both redheads, but because they are both young women who might give you the impression that they are superficial and shallow, but are actually more intelligent, observant, and kind than you might think.

She does what she needs to do for her family, and does it well, but manages to make herself happy as well, as her mother did. She marries someone she loves, and becomes a worthy role model for her siblings.

1. Eloise Bridgerton

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Since the first season of Bridgerton, Eloise has been a fascinating character. While the rest of the family is concerning themselves with marrying up, Eloise is engaging in more journalistic pursuits. Unlike her brother, Benedict, it’s less likely that she’ll be able to pursue her writing ambitions the way she’d like, but that doesn’t stop her from attempting to uncover the identity of her idol, Lady Whistledown, a woman who makes a living from her writing!

As Eloise makes her debut and uncovers Lady Whistledown, she has one of the most nuanced and compelling character arcs on the show. It’s not the most romantic storyline, though she does have a love interest, but it does involve the most loving relationship of her life: the one between her and Penelope.

Call me biased, but I stan a woman writer looking to uncover the truth.

Who are your favorite Bridgertons?

(featured image: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more