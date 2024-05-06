The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) season 2
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Is Coming in Two Tantalizing Batches

Julia Glassman
Published: May 6, 2024

Bridgerton season 3 is hitting Netflix soon, and fans have questions! Will Penelope and Colin get together? Will Benedict get a love story? And how many episodes will the new season have? Luckily, Netflix has released the full season 3 schedule.

Judging from the trailer, Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), as she tries to balance her enduring love for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and the necessity of finding a man who’s actually smart enough to marry her. In the trailer, we see Penelope shedding her usual Featherington pastels in favor of a more dramatic and mature emerald green. We also see her mourning her shattered friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), who spurned her after finding out about her alter ego.

And what alter ego is that? As Bridgerton fans know, Penelope is actually Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), the author of a broadside that publishes unflattering gossip about the members of the London ton. And after diverting Queen Charlotte’s (Golda Rosheuvel) suspicions about Lady Whistledown’s identity away from Eloise by publishing a scandalous story about her, Penelope has destroyed their friendship.

So! About that release schedule.

Bridgerton season 3 episodes: batch number 1

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 will drop on May 16. Those episodes are:

  • Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows” 
  • Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”
  • Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”
  • Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Bridgerton season 3 episodes: batch number 2

The second half of Bridgerton season 3, consisting of episodes 5-8, will come out almost a month after the first batch, on June 13. What a wait! Here are the episode titles of batch number 2:

  • Episode 5: “Tick Tock”
  • Episode 6: “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”
  • Episode 7: “Joining of Hands”
  • Episode 8: “Into the Light” 

Between batches 1 and 2, Bridgerton season 3 will have a grand total of eight episodes.

I know what you’re thinking: it’s not enough! We need more Bridgerton! But like the fleeting London social scene itself, we’ll have to enjoy season 3 while it lasts.

(featured image: Netflix)

