Alligator Loki in Marvel Studios' LOKI, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
Wally, the Emotional Support Alligator Who May Have Inspired ‘Loki’ Writers, Is Missing

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 6, 2024 05:53 pm

Alligator Loki instantly became one of the most popular Loki characters when he made his debut in 2021. Now, the real alligator who may have served as a visual reference, is missing.

Wally, a certified emotional support alligator, lives with his caretaker Joie Henney in Georgia. Henney originally rescued and rehabilitated Wally, and after Wally reportedly grew attached to Henney, Henney had him certified as an emotional support animal. Before his disappearance, Wally was a regular visitor to nursing homes and other venues, along with a TikTok celebrity.

@wallythealligator

Wally is missing.

♬ original sound – Wally

Henney reports that in late April, Wally was stolen from his pen and dumped in someone else’s backyard. Once the resident noticed the errant gator on their property, a trapper was called to deposit Wally in a nearby swamp.

Now, Henney and Wally’s supporters are searching for him. According to Wally’s Facebook page, Henney is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information about the person who took Wally from his pen. However, the page also reports that Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources has told Henney that it will deny him a permit to keep Wally if the gator is found.

Wally may have helped inspire Alligator Loki

In Loki, Alligator Loki is a variant from a universe in which Marvel’s God of Mischief is—you guessed it—an alligator. Alligator Loki wears a little pair of golden horns, and doesn’t hesitate to bite anyone who pisses him off.

Alligator Loki and the Loki army
(Disney+)

In June 2021, after Alligator Loki officially became a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki writer Eric Martin tweeted that Wally was a “real world visual reference” for the character. However, Martin later deleted the tweet, and Marvel Studios hasn’t commented on the issue. The cast filmed Alligator Loki scenes using a blue stuffed animal, which was later replaced with a CGI alligator.

(via NPR, featured image: Disney+)

Julia Glassman
