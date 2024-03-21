Hulu has revealed the full lineup of new movies and TV shows coming to the platform in April, including a crime drama starring Lily Gladstone, a limited series starring Elisabeth Moss, and a Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

If Vanderpump Villa is a flop, then that April 1 premiere date is fitting for Hulu’s attempt to cash in on America’s obsession with Scandoval. I’ll be watching either way because I, too, am stricken with garbage-consumption disease.

Next month’s other major highlights include Under the Bridge, a new crime drama based on the real-life murder of Reena Virk, starring Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough; limited series thriller The Veil, starring Elisabeth Moss; and The Greatest Hits, a musical rom-com starring Lucy Boynton and future Superman David Corenswet.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Hulu in April 2024. And if you’re looking for more recs, check out our streaming guide, where you can find the best horror movies streaming on Max right now, everything coming to Netflix next month, and more.

April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals

Annie 2014

The Big Lebowski 1998

Blair Witch 2016

Blockers 2018

Boys on the Side 1995

Capone 2020

Captain Phillips 2013

Copycat 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days 2012

Don’t Worry Darling 2022

The Fifth Element 1997

The Fog 2005

Get Him to the Greek 2010

The Grudge 2 2006

Hellboy 2004

The Host 2006

The Huntsman: Winter’s War 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer 2013

The Karate Kid 2010

Letters to Juliet 2010

Made in America 1993

The Next Karate Kid 1994 – 30th Anniversary

Ocean’s Eleven 2001

Ocean’s Twelve 2004 – 20th Anniversary

Ocean’s Thirteen 2007

Pacific Rim 2013

Runaway Jury 2003

Seven Years in Tibet 1997

Shazam! 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods 2023

Take Shelter 2011

Wonder Woman 2017

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan 2008

X2: X-Men United 2003

April 2

50 First Dates 2004 – 20th Anniversary

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere – Fox

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1 – ABC

Jumanji: The Next Level 2019

April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere – FX Networks

April 4

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule 2023

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1

April 5

She Came to Me 2023

April 6

The Fable: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals

April 7

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed) – Hulu Originals

April 8

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) – Hulu Originals

April 9

The Grudge 2020

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies 2018

April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere – Hulu Originals

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere – Freeform

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere – National Geographic

Sand Land: The Series: Two-Episode Premiere (Dubbed) – Hulu Originals

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity 2018

April 11

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family 2022

Trapped in the Farmhouse 2023

Lucy Boynton in ‘The Greatest Hits’ (Hulu)

April 12

The Channel 2023

The Greatest Hits 2024 – Hulu Originals

April 13

Alone 2020

April 15

A Kind Of Murder 2016

The Stranger 2020

April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere – National Geographic

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere – National Geographic

April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story 2023

Blacklight 2022

April 19

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere – FX Networks

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

April 20

High Hopes: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary – Hulu Originals

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere – National Geographic

Little Women 2019

Yes, God, Yes 2019

April 23

The Meg 2018

April 24

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals

Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

April 25

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 11

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7

Barber 2023

Boy in the Walls 2023

April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries – Hulu Originals

April 27

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere – FX Networks

American Woman 2018

April 28

Isn’t It Romantic 2019

Stars at Noon 2022

Welcome to Smelliville 2021

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Veil’ (FX)

April 30

FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere – Only on Hulu

