Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2024
Hulu has revealed the full lineup of new movies and TV shows coming to the platform in April, including a crime drama starring Lily Gladstone, a limited series starring Elisabeth Moss, and a Vanderpump Rules spinoff.
If Vanderpump Villa is a flop, then that April 1 premiere date is fitting for Hulu’s attempt to cash in on America’s obsession with Scandoval. I’ll be watching either way because I, too, am stricken with garbage-consumption disease.
Next month’s other major highlights include Under the Bridge, a new crime drama based on the real-life murder of Reena Virk, starring Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough; limited series thriller The Veil, starring Elisabeth Moss; and The Greatest Hits, a musical rom-com starring Lucy Boynton and future Superman David Corenswet.
April 1
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals
Annie 2014
The Big Lebowski 1998
Blair Witch 2016
Blockers 2018
Boys on the Side 1995
Capone 2020
Captain Phillips 2013
Copycat 1995
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days 2012
Don’t Worry Darling 2022
The Fifth Element 1997
The Fog 2005
Get Him to the Greek 2010
The Grudge 2 2006
Hellboy 2004
The Host 2006
The Huntsman: Winter’s War 2016
Jack The Giant Slayer 2013
The Karate Kid 2010
Letters to Juliet 2010
Made in America 1993
The Next Karate Kid 1994 – 30th Anniversary
Ocean’s Eleven 2001
Ocean’s Twelve 2004 – 20th Anniversary
Ocean’s Thirteen 2007
Pacific Rim 2013
Runaway Jury 2003
Seven Years in Tibet 1997
Shazam! 2019
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 2023
Take Shelter 2011
Wonder Woman 2017
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan 2008
X2: X-Men United 2003
April 2
50 First Dates 2004 – 20th Anniversary
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere – Fox
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1 – ABC
Jumanji: The Next Level 2019
April 3
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals
FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere – FX Networks
April 4
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule 2023
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
April 5
She Came to Me 2023
April 6
The Fable: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals
April 7
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed) – Hulu Originals
April 8
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) – Hulu Originals
April 9
The Grudge 2020
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies 2018
April 10
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere – Hulu Originals
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere – Freeform
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere – National Geographic
Sand Land: The Series: Two-Episode Premiere (Dubbed) – Hulu Originals
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity 2018
April 11
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family 2022
Trapped in the Farmhouse 2023
April 12
The Channel 2023
The Greatest Hits 2024 – Hulu Originals
April 13
Alone 2020
April 15
A Kind Of Murder 2016
The Stranger 2020
April 17
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere – Hulu Originals
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere – National Geographic
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere – National Geographic
April 18
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story 2023
Blacklight 2022
April 19
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere – FX Networks
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
April 20
High Hopes: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals
The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1
April 22
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary – Hulu Originals
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere – National Geographic
Little Women 2019
Yes, God, Yes 2019
April 23
The Meg 2018
April 24
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Originals
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
April 25
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber 2023
Boy in the Walls 2023
April 26
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries – Hulu Originals
April 27
FX’s The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere – FX Networks
American Woman 2018
April 28
Isn’t It Romantic 2019
Stars at Noon 2022
Welcome to Smelliville 2021
April 30
FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere – Only on Hulu
(featured image: Hulu)
