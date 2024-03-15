It’s Okay if You’re Not Sure Whether ‘Bluey’s Bingo Is a Boy or a Girl

Is Bingo from Bluey a boy or a girl? It’s understandable if you’re having a little trouble figuring it out. Bingo looks like an average dog, and has the high pitched voice characteristic of all little kids. It’s not clear! That’s actually part of what makes the show so groundbreaking.

Here’s the short answer: Bingo, like her older sister Bluey, is a girl. Bluey and Bingo are sisters. But don’t think their lack of overtly feminine markers is an oversight.

In an ABC article from 2019, right as Bluey was rising to prominence all over the world, producer Daley Pearson explained that he doesn’t think the sisters’ gender ambiguity is a bad thing.

We’re not being ambiguous about it on purpose, they’re just girls because both [series creator Joe Brumm] and [producer Charlie Aspinwall] have two daughters, as does [Bandit voice actor] Dave McCormack … I think the fact they are female is just not drawn attention to in the same way that some female characters are, that fit into a trope. Bluey’s pretty rough and tumble. But they’re puppies. They pretty much have the characteristics of puppies.

That isn’t to say that Bluey and Bingo never explore their feminine side, though. In some episodes, you can catch them playing games like “Fancy Ladies,” “Mermaids,” “Wild Girls,” and “Nail Salon.” But they’re not pigeonholed into stereotypical girl roles. Just like real girls, they love playing sports, exploring the outdoors, getting dirty in mud puddles, running around on the playground, and making up all kinds of pretend scenarios.

If you’re looking to get into Bluey, check out our guide to the show’s best episodes. If you and your kids are all caught up on the show and wondering what’s next, the new episode “Ghostbasket” premieres on April 7, followed one week later by the 28-minute special, “The Sign.”

