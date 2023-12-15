There’s a Reason Bluey and Bingo’s Voice Actors Are Uncredited

No, your TV isn’t glitching during the Bluey credits—the two main characters, Bluey and Bingo, are uncredited on purpose. So who plays Bluey and Bingo?

Bluey, currently one of the top shows on Disney+, follows the adventures of the rambunctious Bluey and her little sister Bingo in Brisbane, Australia. Bluey and Bingo play and explore the world along with their parents Bandit and Chili, all their neighbors, their extended family, and their friends.

The show’s popularity has led to a natural question: who are the talented actors behind the lovable Bluey and Bingo? According to series creator Joe Brumm, Bluey, Bingo, and some of their friends are voiced by the children of members of the production crew. However, the actors’ identities are intentionally kept secret in order to protect their privacy.

Will Bluey and Bingo’s true identities ever be revealed? It’s hard to say. For now, though, we can enjoy their onscreen counterparts, and know that somewhere in Australia, two very special kids are bringing joy to families all over the world.

Who voices the other characters on Bluey?

(Disney+)

Although we don’t know the identities of Bluey and Bingo’s voice actors, other actors are credited in the series.

Bandit Heeler, Bluey and Bingo’s dad, is played by David McCormack. Before voicing Bandit, McCormack was known mainly as a musician, releasing four albums with the bands Custard and David McCormack and the Polaroids. Besides Bluey, McCormack also appears in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as Orbo.

Chilli Heeler, Bluey and Bingo’s mom, is played by Melanie Zanetti. Zanetti has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Gabriel’s Inferno and The Bureau of Magical Things.

Along with series leads like Bandit and Chilli, Bluey has also had several guest stars over the years. In “Stories,” Lin Manuel Miranda plays a talking horse named Major Tom, and in “Whale Watching,” Natalie Portman narrates a documentary about whales.

New episodes of Bluey are coming!

If you can’t get enough of Bluey and Bandit, here’s some good news: 10 new episodes of Bluey are dropping on Disney+ this January. Not only that, but a 28-minute-long special is streaming sometime in 2024.

(featured image: Disney+)

