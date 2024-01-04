Mike Judge Is Back With a New Animated Comedy

2024 is already starting strong with a new animated series from Mike Judge. The Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill creator joins forces with co-creators Brandon Gardner and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) for In the Know, a new comedy series for Peacock. In the Know is a blend of stop-motion animation and live-action that follows the staff of an NPR station as they conduct interviews with various celebrities. Woods voices lead reporter Lauren Caspian.

The show’s creators described the show, saying

“As we get more isolated in our respective echo chambers, we’re desperate to connect with people who are different from us through honest conversation and humor. We try to provide both on the show. (And even if you think our comedy is literal trash, we hope you’ll enjoy the gorgeous animation from the stop-motion geniuses at ShadowMachine.) We want this show to start funny, scary, friendly conversations. We want to portray people who are possibly irredeemable but hopefully still loveable. And at the center of all of this is a frail overconfident male puppet with a woman’s name: Lauren Caspian.”

Who stars in the series?

In the Know features an all-star cast that voices the stop-motion NPR staff:

Zach Woods (Silicon Valley/The Office): Lauren Caspian, host of the “In The Know” radio program.

Caitlin Reilly (Hacks): Fabian, researcher and fact checker.

Charlie Bushnell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians): Chase, college intern.

J. Smith Cameron (Succession): Barb, co-executive producer of “In The Know.”

Carl Tart (Grand Crew): Carl, sound engineer.

Mike Judge (King of the Hill): Sandy, culture critic.

Guest interviewees for the first season of the series include Kaia Gerber, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Mike Tyson, Jorge Masvidal and Hugh Laurie.

What is the show about?

The series description reads, “Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

When does the show premiere?

In the Know premieres on January 25 on Peacock.

(featured image: Peacock)

