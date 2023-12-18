Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2024 (Plus What To Watch by New Year’s Eve)

For better and sometimes for worse, Peacock is not the most talked about streaming service. However, for those with access, the service provides a great variety of long-running reality and drama series. This January, Peacock will expand its library with quite a few new original series.

This includes its venture into adult animation with an original series from Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge. Another adult comedy coming to Peacock next month is a prequel to one of the more commercially-successful comedies of the 2010s, Ted. Plus, per usual, there’s a whole of excellent movie selections joining the catalog, many of which came out in the last 30 years. Here’s everything coming to Peacock in January 2024! (Saying 2024 feels so weird.)

Catch it before it’s gone

Before getting into what’s coming to Peacock, I’m going to be a friend and give you a heads up on what’s leaving. Unlike the incoming films in the next section, this list is curated. Friend to friend, these are must-watches. Or, at least, popular films with favorable ratings even if they’re not my cup of tea. Omitting holiday movies because we know they’re on the way out, check out these films before they leave on December 30 and 31.

47 Ronin (2013)

Antz (1998)

Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990)

The Bad Guys (2022)

Balto (1995)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

(DreamWorks Animation)

Chicken Run (2000): From the team behind Wallace and Gromit, this is a childhood favorite that—cast aside—truly gets better with age. On the surface it’s a story of chickens realizing their fate to become chicken pot pies and planning an escape. However, there’s strong themes regarding organized labor and worker solidarity. With Click, Clack, Moo by Doreen Cronin releasing the same year, 2000 was a great year for stories about organizing disguised as entertaining farmyard tales. If you haven’t watched this in a while it’s definitely worth a rewatch especially with its sequel (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) now out on Netflix.

The Chronicles of Riddick, Pitch Black, and Riddick (2000-2013)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

The Croods (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Flushed Away (2006)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Girls Trip (2017)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

John Wick, chapters 1-3 (2014-2019)

Jumanji (1995)

Krampus (2015)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

(DreamWorks Animation)

The Prince of Egypt (1998): This DreamWorks take on a story found in all the Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Islam, and Christianity) is one of the best animated movies of all time. Even if you’re not religious, it’s an epic story with great voice acting, stunning visuals, and beautiful music. Yes, there’s Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey on the main theme. Also the main cast, beyond Danny Glover, is glaringly white for a story set in the SWANA region, except for the Arab Israeli singer Ofra Haza. She plays Moses’ mother and her warm vocals carry the end of the opening song.

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

This Is 40 (2012)

Turbo (2013)

New January Peacock movies

(Lionsgate)

While many classics are leaving the platform at the end of the year, there are also a lot of great ones incoming. Here are all the movies coming to Peacock starting January 1, 2024.

2 Guns (2013)

Air Force One (1997)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Battleship (2012)

Billy Madison (1995)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Bombshell (2019)

The Bone Collector (1999)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

The Cookout (2004)

Crank (2006)

Crooked Arrows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

The Dilemma (2011)

(Universal Pictures)

Do the Right Thing (1989): Yes, BlacKkKlansman is coming this month to the streaming service, but in terms of Spike Lee movies, this is a much better use of your time. I didn’t get to Do the Right Thing until early 2022 and despite its gendered shortcomings it immediately became my favorite Spike Lee joint. This film explores the bubbling tensions between Italian Americans, Korean Americans, and Black Americans during a hot summer in Brooklyn. You’ll want to order a pizza and check this one out.

The Equalizer (2014)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1082)

Fight Club (1999)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Freaky (2020)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gamer (2009)

Guns Down (2023)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Higher Learning (1995)

The Hurricane (1999)

Ideal Home (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

In Good Company (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Let Him Go (2020)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Little Rascals (1994)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

(Paramount Pictures / DreamWorks Animation)

Megamind (2010): Currently this film lives as source of the “no bitches” and “no maidens” meme, but is so much more! Starring Will Ferrell as Megamind, it follows a blue alien facing a crisis after defeating the local top hero. I think I’ve only seen this film twice, like 10 years ago, but I can still quote parts of it.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Oblivion (2013)

Ocean’s 8, Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen (2001-2018)

Precious: Based On the Novel Push by Sapphire, 2009)

The Proposal (2009)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rundown (2003)

Safe House (2012)

Seriously Red (2023)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Sideways (2008)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Sons of Summer (2023)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

True Grit (2010)

True Lies (1994)

Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wanted (2008)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

After January 1, the NBC-streamer is also releasing another 15 films over the course of the month. Here are those films and their premiere dates:

Compliance (2011) – January 2

Flawless (2007) – January 2

The Silent Twins (2022) – January 4

13 Assassins (2010) – January 9

World’s Fastest Indian (2005) – January 9

Renegade (2004) – January 10

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022) – January 11

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010) – January 12

Ms. Match (2023) – January 16

Train to Busan (2016) – January 17

Nope (2022) – January 18

Syrup (2013) – January 19

Take This Waltz (2011) – January 19

Europa Report (2013) – January 26

Arranged Love (2023) – January 30

New TV shows coming to Peacock in January

(Peacock)

While a great selection, Peacock isn’t known for its films. It’s better known for news and its TV series across various channels, including Bravo. Below are the shows coming to Peacock in January week-to-week. I didn’t include the schedule for sports, soaps, and Telemundo programs. I won’t leave you hanging, though. Telemundo is premiering new shows: Vuelve a Mí, El Doctor del Pueblo, and Amor Imposible. Peacock is also exclusively showing Days of our Lives season 59 most weekdays, excluding major holidays. Sports … well it’s always happening and you should really refer to your favorite team’s schedule. Wishing the best of luck in their goals and points and such.

Anyways, here’s everything else coming to Peacock in January.

January 1 – 7

House of Ho, Seasons 1–2, All Episodes – Monday

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1 , New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday

, New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen) – Tuesday

Extended Family, Season 1 , New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo) – Wednesday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original) – Thursday

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo) – Friday

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) – Friday

January 8 – 14

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Tuesday

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen) – Tuesday

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)- Wednesday

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

– Wednesday La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo) – Wednesday

Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1–3, All Episodes – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original) – Thursday

– Thursday Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo) – Friday

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) – Friday

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original) – Friday

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original) – Friday

– Friday Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC) – Saturday

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC) – Saturday

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC) – Sunday

(Peacock)

Two of the most anticipated Peacock Originals outside of soaps include The Traitors and Ted. Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is something between Mafia or Secret Hitler. Or, for the casual gamers, Among Us. Each week, players must vote out who they think is the traitor in pursuit of the grand prize. After checking out The Traitor, you might be interested in its new companion series The Traitors Postmortem. Ted is a prequel series to Seth MacFarlane’s stoner comedy, but thankfully sans Mark Wahlberg. Set in the 1990s, Ted follows a young John in school and his sentient teddy, Ted, played by MacFarlane.

January 15 – 21

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Tuesday

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen) – Tuesday

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC) – Thursday

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC) – Thursday

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original) – Thursday

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original) – Thursday

– Thursday Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC) – Friday

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC) – Friday

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) – Friday

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) – Friday

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC) – Saturday

In 2024, Peacock will join its competitors in the animated adult comedy space with In the Know. Headed by Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge and Zach Woods, the stop-motion animated series follows the staff of a public radio talk show.

January 22 – 28

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Tuesday

Maybe It’s You, New Episode, (E!) – Tuesday

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen) – Tuesday

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC) – Thursday

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC) – Thursday

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC) – Thursday

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original) – Thursday

– Thursday The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo) – Thursday

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original) – Thursday

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original) – Thursday

– Thursday Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC) – Friday

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC) – Friday

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) – Friday

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) – Friday

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC) – Saturday

January 29 – 30

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) – Monday

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday

The Irrational, Season 1 , New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday

, New Episode (NBC) – Tuesday Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen) – Tuesday

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) – Wednesday

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo) – Wednesday

(featured image: DreamWorks Animation & Euan Cherry, Peacock)

