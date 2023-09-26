I’m Emotional Watching the Doctor and One of His Best Companions Back in Action

A show like Doctor Who has a rich and storied history. This November marks the 60th anniversary of the iconic series, which has given us many companions that have stayed with us (and the Doctor) throughout the years. One of those companions is Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), and to celebrate the series anniversary, Doctor Who is bringing back one of its most celebrated takes on the Doctor to remind us why we love the show so dearly.

When we last saw Doctor Who in October of 2022, Jodie Whittaker had just regenerated from the 13th Doctor and we had assumed it would be time for the 14th Doctor to take over. Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) was announced as the next Doctor, but fans were surprised to see Whittaker regenerate into David Tennant!

Tennant, of course, started his fan-favorite tenure as the Doctor in July of 2005 before appearing in his first real episode, “The Christmas Invasion” later that year. He would go on to play the Doctor for three seasons, a series of “films,” and return for the 50th anniversary special. But when Whittaker regenerated, we were shocked to see the 14th Doctor was none other than Tennant himself. And now in the new trailer, we’re seeing Tennant’s former companion (and real-life friend) returning to the series.

The time of the Doctor and Donna

Doctor Who has made us cry time and time again throughout the years, as the series puts the Doctor and their companions through the ringer. One of the characters we’ve come to care about the most is Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Introduced in “Doomsday” (2006), Donna was an insufferable bride who challenged the Doctor in new and interesting ways.

Donna entered the Doctor’s life after he separated from his love Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and was at his lowest. Despite only a brief planned appearance, Donna would return to serve as the Doctor’s companion from 2008-2010. Theirs was a platonic relationship, just two mates running around all of time and space together which made her ending hurt that much more. During a run-in with the Daleks, a byproduct destroyed Donna’s mind and the only way to save her life was to erase all memories of the Doctor. Now that she’s returned for the anniversary special, the Doctor must make sure she doesn’t remember their time together to keep her alive.

Donna and the Doctor, back in action

I am a sucker for a love story between Doctor and his companion. I still think that Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and Clara Oswald were in love. Trust me, “I’m not your boyfriend” is so coded. But there is also something so sweet and wonderful about the friendship between Donna and the Doctor. Seeing these two care about each other as friends offered a new take on the dynamic, and it’s what made the ending so tragic.

This trailer? It hurts. Knowing that she can’t remember or she’ll die? That’s frightening! What if they went through that pain for nothing and she’ll be fine? That’s somehow worse! I’m so excited that this is the pairing that they chose to bring back for the 60th anniversary. While I love that Rose Tyler got her own version of the Doctor, and while I do wish Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) could have her time again, I do think that Donna and the Doctor coming back together is a fun time. Especially with Donna’s daughter at her side.

Doctor Who will return in November of 2023.

(featured image: BBC America)

